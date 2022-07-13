Fight the Power: How SC model Nikia Phoenix helped me find pride in my home

I feel emotionally constipated. I'm stagnating, and I can't get over it.
Maybe that term seems a bit too crass, so I will adopt a phrase my granny Frances would say and describe it as emotionally "backed up."
I sometimes wonder, do I need to leave this city? (Which can be tricky since I'm a current 2022 Experience Columbia Ambassador.) Luckily the universe sent me emotional reinforcements in my friend Nikia Phoenix.
Phoenix is a marvel of a woman. A Black woman with natural reddish hair, a face full of freckles, and a smile that can cure just about any ailment.
Her face should be in magazines and on TV — and it is. She's a model seen everywhere from a Cadillac Super Bowl commercial, Kanye video (the old Kanye), and your pick of whatever fashion mag is out there.
And she's from here, Aiken, to be exact, and also a Gamecock and lover of Columbia at heart. I haven't seen her since she accepted an invitation to attend my Cola-Con event in 2012. So, when I got a message asking if there were any happy hour spots I could recommend, I responded, "You in town??!"
We caught up, and my interests immediately gravitated towards how she sees Columbia and what comes to mind coming back.
"Water," Nikia says. "Water means flow and ease. You can try to swim against the current but it feels better when you float against it. I see Columbia attempting to hold on to old ways that aren't good for the people and an erasure of communities that make Columbia, Columbia."
Nikia understands that flow after leaving the city in 2003 to pursue her career in modeling. But even within the fashion world, she's still Columbia.
So please don't make the mistake of asking her to attend a wedding during a crucial USC game. Sure, she showed up for her sister's wedding during a bout with then-No. 1 Alabama at Williams-Brice Stadium, but she will check the score constantly and inform the other guests.
After showing my amazement with her story, she smiled and said, "We won! What a great wedding gift, right?"
As the conversation continued, we talked about names from South Carolina, from Chadwick Boseman to Eartha Kitt. People that achieved monumental feats, yet people would be surprised they were from the area.
We concluded that being from Columbia and the neighboring regions train you to be able to survive in a certain way.
I posed the idea, "Sure, people claim you can make it in New York you can make it anywhere, but what about being from here do you think prepared you for your career?"
"It's our tenacity and resilience," Nikia said.
She paused, then proceeded to share an experience in the early 2000s when the decision to take the Confederate flag off the top of the Statehouse and put next to a monument.
"The NAACP organized a silent march. There were so many mixed emotions — yet it's a silent march. We're not shouting we're not saying anything. And there are these people, racists, who are coming up in our faces while we're marching," she said. "I'm holding the hands of little kids around me while these racists are yelling in our faces but we're not saying anything back.
"We kept looking forward like they were not there and holding it together. Our dignity and our pride is keeping us. That's what being from South Carolina is like when you are a Black person," she continued. "People telling us to go back home, but my home is this place."
The phrase becomes an affirmation for me, "My home is this place."
Then, a calm came over me. I wasn't "backed up" anymore.
We continued to share love stories of Columbia until the bar was about to close, and I felt a new invigoration about my city.
When Nikia got up to go to the restroom, an elderly lady said to me, "Your friend is very beautiful. Is she from here?"
I tell her with pride, "Yes. I told her she should get into modeling. You think that they would be good at it?"