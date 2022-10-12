Fight the Power: Hoodie season in Columbia is blessed season

There is summer, and there is summer in Columbia. It's uncomfortably hot, sweaty and humid. It always makes me feel as if I look like a rotisserie chicken anytime I leave an outdoor event.
No matter how hot it gets, even during grass cutting or pick-up basketball, I'll never be one to take my shirt off (which, luckily for y'all, it is something you haven't seen). The only thing that gets me through the heat is knowing that when the temperatures begin to drop, it'll be my favorite time of year: Hoodie Season.
Have you ever gotten a brand new butter-soft hoodie that you spent too much on with your favorite team that matches your favorite pair of Js? As Black folks in America, we never got reparations, but that comes close.
If I'm being honest, there are a few reasons that I believe this fashion statement is more than just a way to beat the cold weather. When it's hotter, people like to dress less and feel attractive.
As a biggun', having the ability to cover up a bit may be insecurity talking, but for some reason, I don't care. A suitable hoodie can make me feel sexier than having a tailored blazer (women in my life may disagree). But as I thought more about this hood obsession, I noticed people talking about a new phenomenon with their teens.
Kids were wearing hoodies at an all-time clip, but it wasn't during Pumpkin Spice season (which is my second favorite season), but rather during the summer and in many cases when it's hot as the dickens, or as Columbians would say, "Any day in June."
Marshall Shepherd wrote in Forbes magazine about his 15-year-old son rocking hoodies in summer temperatures. His study wasn't just about fashion. As a climate scientist, Shepherd began to investigate. He references an essay by Ian Lecklitner titled "Stop Bagging on People Who Wear Hoodies During Summer" that begins to lay out reasons why teens opt to wear them, including:
Protection from cancer-causing UV radiation, armor against mosquitoes, pockets, and body image concerns. The first couple of reasons seemed like a stretch, but the essay went deeper to say, "hoodies provide more than just physical comfort; they administer emotional comfort, too, similar to that of a weighted blanket."
Furthermore, Shepherd connects with seeing kids rocking more hoodies after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to find comfort from the global trauma.
Maybe if the "Peanuts" were to reboot, Linus' security blanket would be a Champion hoodie with extra deep pockets to hide fidgeting hands.
I once wrote a column here about how sweatpants can be revolutionary (and wearing hoodies and sweatpants is a sure sign that my family may be conducting an intervention soon). The idea I mentioned with sweats was speaking about the respectability politics of the Civil Rights Movement. The idea is to look your best at all times.
I argue that the frame of thinking can be discriminatory for people who may want to participate in the movement, but if they can't afford a suit, then what? The idea was more about valuing people's perspectives despite their outfits, especially during COVID-19 when everybody dressed like George Costanza on vacation.
Maybe the hoodie is something similar. Amid its comfort, I don't have to think about how my outfit looks and can just be.
Trust me, I wore a pair of white pants to a party recently, and albeit fashionable, I freaked out the entire time that I would spill something on them — and like a self-fulfilling prophecy, I spilled something on them.
I think Hoodie Season is an insecure dude's time to shine. I wish I could have a fashion show full of folks rocking their favorite sweats and joggers with oversize hoodies. I bet they would be more comfortable than traditional models on the runway, and I promise a show full of hoodies will be better than whatever that show in Paris that Kanye decided to do.