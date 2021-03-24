Fight the Power: Getting my first haircut in a year — and trying to shed COVID-era habits

It's finally time.
One morning after waking up, I stumbled into my bathroom groggy from having a crappy night's sleep, and I looked in the mirror. I decided I must do something that I haven't done in a calendar year: Get a haircut.
If there was a Sweatpants and Hoodie Alliance president, I would probably win the election for president this year. In addition to my comfy gear, I leaned into my cool baseball caps that could contain the growing and increasingly ungainly hair beneath them.
When I sent my barber a text message, I warned him about what he would see by sending him a picture of Jamie Foxx from “Django Unchained” when he first met Dr. King Schultz.
That morning, looking in the mirror also made me reflect on everything that's happened in the past year.
I haven't given my mother or sister a hug since early 2020. My mother understands, but it hurts when my sister tries to hug me, and I have to stop her mid-stride, opting for air fistbumps that never touch (followed by a vocalized "pssh," like the sound effects we would make when our G.I. Joe toys punched each other).
I thought about the calendar on my fridge, still stuck on July 2020, a visible indication of me just saying, “F#!k it," and not taking the time to remove it. I thought that I hadn't worn a shirt with a collar or dress shoes or slacks in over a year.
That reflection in the mirror showcased all the scars of COVID.
I hate the weight gain due to a canceled gym membership — I tried two HIIT workouts early on, but both left me barfing mid-class. I hate the increased bottles of bourbon piling up in my recycling bin, a cure for the boredom as much as anything else
This depression gives me problems with my eggplant emoji, extra stress lines on my face, and of course, my hair. I had locs at one point, a foot long. When a friend saw me recently, he responded, "Hey! Looks like you're growing your locs back! Cool!" I'm not growing my locs back. My head looks like a pile of "given up," and eventually, it may look as if I'm getting my Basquiat on.
In all my years of dealing with mental and emotional ups and downs, I have come to a personal conclusion. I joke with my friends that I have all the light-skin-beige-Drake tendencies. I'm emotional. I cry at the drop of a dime. I write love songs. That's a part of me that feels too much. The other end of the spectrum is feeling nothing at all, and somehow COVID took away much, but I feel like I voluntarily gave more away. It took away joy and hope.
But with that in mind, the willingness to get a haircut is me reclaiming a bit of hope.
As a Black man, the idea of self-care is something that I want to embrace, but is hard to confess. The past few years, just speaking about my mental health — the challenges, the depression, the suicide attempts — has made things better. And somehow, getting a Cesar fade is a part of that, too.
We don't have much as men that we think are self-care indicators. It's usually haircuts, Jordans and Madden.
I'm filled with anticipation. I didn't realize how much getting a cut would boost my mood. Maybe it's the personification of the "make your bed" theory. Find something you can fix quickly, do it, and your brain gets a serotonin kick.
Now, I have a new calendar for my fridge with two appointments on it: Get my vaccine shot and get my dome fixed. Based on what it looks like under here, I should bring my barber a gift.