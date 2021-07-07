Fight the Power: Fighting cancer, strengthening family bonds with Uno cards

Both of my parents were diagnosed with cancer within a matter of months.
I found out about my father's condition where all serious news should be delivered: While sitting on the toilet. I was having a casual phone conversation with my mother about curtains (of all things). In the middle of her talking about the best ones to get for my place, she mentioned that my father came back from the doctor and has cancer, followed by what color curtains she thinks would work for my home.
Imagine that like putting in your meat and three order at Lizard's Thicket — I'll have the chicken salad with honey mustard dressing, cancer, and pecan pie!
I stopped my mother and said, "Did Dad go to the doctor to see if he has cancer, or does he have cancer?" My mother paused and responded soberly, "He has cancer."
We finally had a family sit down, and my father pulled out the paperwork from the doctors and tried his best to explain to us what's going on while having the parental "don't worry about me" look that doesn't stop with your kids even if they're in their 30s. He told us about his prostate diagnosis and the 30 radiation treatments that he will have to have followed by a procedure to insert radioactive pellets.
That night, I began taking notes on my phone about things I wanted to write about my father, expressing my love and admiration for him. I stopped while taking these notes because somehow, it felt as if I was eulogizing my father instead of just being there for him and getting through it (hence me not writing about his cancer in this space until his treatment has concluded).
The night before my father's first radiation appointment was a Sunday night. The family met up for dinner. The mood was melancholy. We are a close and loving family, but sharing feelings is an uphill battle. I ran to my car to see if there was anything I could do to lighten the mood, and I found it: Uno cards.
My brother and I taught my folks how to play the game, and it was an instant hit. Days after, my parents would send my brother and me taunting pics with their newly purchased Uno cards with a caption, "Who wants to get their assess whooped this Sunday?"
Uno Sundays are now a new tradition, and we haven't missed a Sunday since. We've even added my uncle to the fold as we all partake in a nonconventional type of therapy.
Want to tell dad about something he did when you were a kid that scarred you until your 20s? Say it while hitting him with a Draw 4!
Does Dad want to tell my mom the cornbread wasn't as good as last week? Say it with an Uno out!
These past few months, I've never felt as close to my family. Ever. Our Sundays are sacred.
Without any hyperbole, Uno saved my family. When my father finished his final treatments that Sunday, we celebrated with Uno, and he even showed off his picture ringing the bell. You think just because he was done with treatment that we were gonna let him win? Not a chance. I even ruthlessly told him, "I don't know what's a worse pain in your butt tonight! Them pellets or THIS! UNO OUT!"
As my father was recovering from his treatment, my mother came to me and said, "I wanted to wait before telling you and your brother." My mind chuckled, "They ain't divorcing because they've been married for almost 50 years. What could it be?" This time my mom didn’t tell me over the phone, but she informed me that doctors found a lump in her breast.
Despite my mother's reassuring demeanor, I felt forced to acknowledge that my parents aren't immortal. God willing, my mother's procedure will go well (which will happen the day this column is published), and whatever happens, I know that we will do it together.
I've always loved my family, but I like them, too. My Pops and Mom would probably get irritated with me writing about this because they don't want a big fuss about them, but I want to say for the record that in the family lottery, I hit it big with them as my parents.
And as I fight back the tears writing this, I want them to know that I ain't saying nothing nice to them when those cards come out on Sunday. They wouldn't have it any other way.