Fight the Power: Dawn Staley and the power of Black women

When people say give people their flowers, I don't know if all the florists in the world would be enough to provide the proverbial flowers to Dawn Staley for leading the University of South Carolina women's basketball team to its second national championship.
When it comes to firsts, she has quite a few.
She's the first former Naismith Player of the Year to win the award for coaching, twice at that. In 2017, she became the second Black coach to win a women's national basketball championship. Now this year, behind the play of Destanni Henderson and Aliyah Boston, she's nabbed her second championship for the city.
The first was Carolyn Peck for Purdue University. In 2015, understanding the power of firsts, Peck gave Staley a piece of her championship net from 1999. Her one condition: Do the same for other coaches when you win.
Staley has captivated Columbia by embracing it. She's also a sneakerhead (hurting my feelings whenever she posts kicks that are deemed ungettable) and was one of the most prominent voices after the murder of George Floyd, penning an op-ed for the Players Tribune speaking about her family's experience with racism to even talking about the unrest her and her players feel saying,
"There are some great people in this world that really sympathize with what's going on. And then there are all the other people….They won't get it, no matter how many black bodies they see under the knees of the police."
When was the last time you heard Coach K say something like that?
Moments like these make me so happy to have her here. When the national media mentions South Carolina about her, I always know it will be with a sense of pride.
I can sing the praises of Dawn all day and other women from South Carolina accomplishing noteworthy "firsts" (including Tracey Oliver, a fellow Spring Valley graduate being the first woman to write a movie that grossed over $100 million for "Girl Trip").
And even outside of the Palmetto, there’s plenty of examples of Black women on the precipice of making history recently.
Take Ketanji Brown Jackson, who President Joe Biden nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court. If appointed, she’d be the first Black woman to be appointed. Of course, being the first of anything can be a massive undertaking, especially when you're the first Black woman to do something.
Despite a long list of accomplishments, she would have to endure a question from South Carolina U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham from South Carolina about ranking her faith on a scale from 1-10 like a Rotten Tomatoes review.
Her response in words didn't matter. Instead, there was a long pause and a sigh before she spoke. That sigh is the collective sigh made by women everywhere. I call it the burden of firsts.
Staley, too, hasn't gotten her respect. Despite the accolades, the pay gap between men's and women's coaches in the NCAA is astounding. Kentucky's men's coach John Calipari has just one championships, having been with his program just as long as Staley, but he makes more money than some NFL coaches. Even if she got Calipari's money (an annual salary of $8.5 million), she would still be underpaid.
I thought it was worth asking another woman what these women mean to them.
I bumped into Asia Blue at a restaurant, and in between her bites of spinach dip, I asked her to take on Dawn's impact and other women like Jackson.
In her own right, Asia Blue, an artist seen in publications like New York Times for her activism, had these words.
"For Dawn to do what she's doing is amazing and to be a woman period not to mention a black woman. As an artist it makes me want to cultivate my music to cater and showing that women are empowered and empowerment whether it's basketball or the court systems."
I ask what she thinks makes these women so unique her response is absolute.
"Being a Black woman is a super power."