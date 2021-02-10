Fight the Power: Appreciate Hank Aaron, yes, but also the other stars of the Negro leagues

Hank Aaron, the greatest home run hitter in baseball, is gone.

Some may argue Babe Ruth, but the Bambino never played in league with Black players, and Barry Bonds has the stench of steroids on his stats.

Even though Aaron is such a great player, I think of him more off the field. Aaron was important for not only his impeccable character at a time when his inching toward breaking Ruth's record got him death threats and led the FBI to protect his college-age daughter.

Aaron also represents the fantastic contributions to Major League Baseball associated with the Negro leagues.

MLB deciding to incorporate Negro league statistics in their record books is a pleasant gesture and leaves so much to wonder about the careers that could have been. Aaron was one of the success stories, starting with the Indianapolis Clowns in the Negro leagues before eventually going to the majors.

But there are other names, including many from South Carolina, who played in the Negro leagues that should get their due.

For every name we know of from the Negro leagues — from Jackie Robinson, Satchel Paige to Josh Gibson — there are many more we don't. South Carolina should recognize Larry Doby from Camden, Chino Smith from Greenwood and Mamie "Peanut" Johnson from Ridgeway. The latter was a woman who took the pitcher's mound.

The Negro leagues boasted three moments that broke the gender barrier, which should be as well-known as Pete Rose's 4,256 hits.

The legacy of the Negro leagues mean so much to me. From my autographed Buck O'Neil baseball, my autographed photo of Hank Aaron breaking the home record to the name of my podcast, "The Negro League."

I think about the greatest of so many people that are gifted athletes that should be household names.

In a 2010 interview with "The New York Times," Mamie Johnson, who died in 2017, explained how she wanted to try out for the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, the inspiration for "A League of Their Own" (the "no crying in baseball movie"). Racism kept her from trying out, but she had no regrets:

"I'm so glad to this day that they turned me down. To know I was good enough to be with these gentlemen made me the proudest lady in the world. Now I can say that I've done something that no other woman has ever done."

She may not have played in the the women's league, but you can find her name on the Mamie "Peanut" Johnson Little League for boys and girls.

It shouldn't go unnoticed that these great Black ball players made their professional names in the South, a region that's been a source of so much pain. Aaron knew the racism of the South, and initially objected to Milwaukee moving the Braves franchise to Atlanta, saying, "I have lived in the South, and I don't want to live there again."

So it's apropos that a man born in Alabama broke the most impenetrable record in baseball in the South, and he did it with threats looming from every corner. He gave America grace and dignity when they showed him the opposite. He entered the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982, receiving 97.8 percent of the vote, which begs the question: Who in the hell didn't vote for him?

With baseball is no longer the American pastime (with the NFL king in the TV ratings), moments like the passing of a giant like Hank Aaron give us an opportunity. A chance to celebrate possibly the best damn ballplayer that ever lived, a chance to generate new appreciation for the greatest of the players in the Negro leagues, and an opportunity to dig for names we neglect to celebrate from our own home.