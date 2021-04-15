Fight the Power: America’s racist sickness on view again in Minnesota, Virginia, Columbia

We are living in the time of Jim Crow.

This week has, once again, been extremely difficult to be Black in America. Not even a calendar year from George Floyd's murder, as his killer, Derek Chauvin, is on trial, less than 15 miles miles away from the courthouse in Minneapolis, another Black man was killed by a cop on April 11.

The victim was 20-year-old man Daunte Wright, killed after a traffic stop under the pretext of an issue with his vehicle registration, in which he ran into additional trouble due to an air freshener that violated a perplexing state law in Minnesota, and an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for his arrest.

Wright was killed after struggling with Brooklyn Center Police, when an officer, Kim Potter shot him. She claims it was an accident, that she thought she was pulling her taser instead of her service weapon.

Potter was allowed to resign (yes, you read that correctly) with a two-sentence resignation letter that doesn’t mention the person she just killed (she will face second-degree manslaughter charges).

Wright called his mother after being pulled over because he was terrified.

A week prior, footage emerged from a December traffic stop of Caron Nazario, a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army Medical Corps. Nazario, in uniform, is seen being pepper-sprayed by a Windsor, Va., police officer.

He resists wiping his eyes, and is hesitant to reach for his seatbelt when ordered to, for fear of what might happen if he didn’t keep his hands in the air. He was later released without charges.

And we’re not even a month removed from the Atlanta spa shootings that left eight people dead, most of them Asian. The shooter Robert Aaron Long, a 21-year-old White man, had a "really bad day," according to Captain Jay Baker of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department during a press conference after his capture.

All of these national events are emotionally bankrupting. These incidents repeat with such frequency that I feel often unable to write something new about them.

To quote myself from last year, writing about the Floyd murder, "You can literally just interchange the names of the victims and the cities they occur in because it's always the same article."

And then this week hit me at home.

Video emerged on social media from The Summit neighborhood in Northeast Columbia, 20 minutes away from me, which showed White U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Jonathan Pentland asking a Black man what he was doing in the area.

The Black man responded that he was just walking, and Pentland said, "You're in the wrong neighborhood motherf#!ker!" Pentland was charged with assault and battery in the third degree following the video’s release.

The video is disturbing for several reasons, one being that the Army staff sergeant looks like his title — vast and intimidating while harassing a much smaller man.

The scene is terrifying for me to watch, triggering my Black man PTSD. The incident reinforces my dread about the “open carry” gun bill being mulled now by the state Senate — what might this situation look like then?

As I type this, cars are pulling up in The Summit to protest. The video is making national rounds, with some Instagram shares showing more than a million views.

All of this week’s events have me as numb as I felt in 2020 after George Floyd and Breonna Taylor's murders. I still feel terror when a cop car pulls up behind me. To my non-White homies with kids: Do you guys have elaborate conversations with them about how to act when you're pulled over? Do you tell them to treat the situation as if you're in a hostage negotiation for life (often your own)?

I try to avoid these videos, avoid footage of the Chauvin trial, and try not to read articles and social media posts about these current incidents — even when things are too compelling to ignore, like the picture of U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters holding pictures of a black Glock 17 (the gun that killed Wright) and a bright yellow Taser X26P, tweeted with the caption: “How could a trained officer make a mistake shooting an unarmed man with a gun instead of a taser? Hard to believe.”

I feel sick because I feel it's connected. Every shooting of an unarmed Black, Brown or Asian person at the hands of an officer. Every time officers harass someone to whom we would normally say, “Thank you for your service,” and they just happen to have darker skin. Every time a White man accosts a Black man on the sidewalk. It’s all a part of the same disease.

I have no idea about the cure, but America needs to quit pretending it's not ill.