Commentary: Will Columbia-area pols spend stimulus cash on community or friends?

Richland County and the city of Columbia are potentially about to get a combined $107 million from the federal government as a part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.
The money — approximately $81 million for the county and $26 million for Columbia — will be appropriated by the respective elected officials of each entity.
How each council spends those funds will tell us a lot about what or who, exactly, they intend to rescue.
Will they rescue taxpayers by repaying millions of dollars improperly spent by the penny tax program? And maybe even, in the process, complete legitimate projects that had to be "de-scoped" because of the wasteful spending, and actually repair our potholed roads?
Will they rescue our decaying water and sewer system by fixing it (finally), bringing down rates and improving customer service?
Will they rescue those citizens in Richland County who do not have access to fiber-optic broadband internet or provide financial resources to make access where it does exist more affordable?
Will they rescue areas in desperate need of long-term, revenue-driving capital projects such as a tournament-grade travel sports facility in the Lower Richland community?
Will they rescue the lives of our poorest, most at-risk citizens by committing to bring affordable brick-and-mortar health care to our poorest outlying communities?
Or will they do the sort of things we've seen too often when our local governments have huge new pots of money to spend? Will they treat these funds as opportunities to benefit themselves and funnel the money to friends’ businesses, dubious management groups and politically connected public relations companies?
Will they spend huge sums on consultants and attorneys to tell us how to spend it, or appropriate it to bogus nonprofit organizations controlled or outright owned by their friends?
And will they make these decisions in executive session, behind closed doors under the guise of "contractual agreements" to prevent the media and public from knowing how it gets spent and who profits?
This money represents a real chance to rescue parts of Columbia and Richland County that truly need it. We are being given a chance to do the right thing and, in the process make, right some previous wrongs.
Both councils have a clear choice: rescue the many, the people who truly need it following a global pandemic to put food on their family’s tables, or enrich a politically connected few who will treat it as just another dessert course of taxpayer money they feel entitled to enjoy.
Joe Walker III is the Richland County councilman representing District 6.