Commentary: Columbia's resiliency will help it through newest challenges

Over the past year, the city of Columbia has experienced unforeseen challenges that have impacted our public health, economic vitality, social cohesion and racial unity. Yet, despite the enormous public health threat of COVID-19, and the myriad challenges we continue to face from its impact, the word that has arisen to best summarize our city, and its people, is resilient.
This dynamic should not come as a surprise. Columbia has faced systemic revenue challenges and natural disasters, yet due to thoughtful and effective leadership, has continued to thrive, prosper and grow for the past decade. Prudent municipal stewardship over the past 10 years has resulted in noteworthy achievements that include:
• Budget surpluses in eight of the past 11 years.
• Reduced the property tax rate by more than 12 mills over the decade.
• Revitalized Columbia’s Central Business District, resulting in nearly $2 billion dollars in downtown capital investment.
• Invested nearly three-quarters of a billion dollars in water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure improvements.
• Received the GFOA Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting every year from 2014-19.
• Fully restored the city’s reserve fund, which was hit hard during the 2008 financial crisis.
• Issued the nation’s first standalone stormwater green bonds to be certified by the Climate Bond Initiative and opened the doors of the city’s first LEED Gold-certified building.
City Council also is aware that we face a systemic challenge in some of the tax burdens placed on our business community. We understand there is a tremendous amount of development interest and untapped potential in our city, which is why we commissioned Dr. Rebecca Gunnlaugsson to conduct a robust property tax analysis for Columbia, and why we have consistently cut the city property tax rate over the past decade.
Through her work, we have been able to develop a deeper and more comprehensive understanding of the various factors that compound to drive tax costs, including the dynamic that a significant portion of the city's land area is tax exempt. The number of nontaxed entities, such as government, education, right of ways, nonprofit and religious properties, in Columbia disproportionally shifts the tax burden to taxable entities, residential and commercial taxpayers, while receiving the same share of services.
Further, South Carolina’s Legislative Act 388 (2006) limits property valuation increases to 15% every five years (unless the property is sold), creating unequal tax burdens and requires higher tax rates to make up for lost revenue due to depressed appraisals, and permanently prevents Richland County from being able to make up for declines in property values. The long-term effect is the devaluation in real estate prices.
Dr. Gunnlaugsson’s tax analysis has furthered our understanding of the issues surrounding local tax burdens, and we can strengthen our already judicious policy decisions. By enlisting the help and support of our public and private sector partners, we have a rare opportunity to formulate a broad based approach to tackle these problems, through a combination of short-term incentives and long-term policy changes.
We have the ability to create an environment in the city of Columbia that is equally as attractive to commercial and industrial developers and property owners as it is for single-family residents, and to do so in a way that ensures our public sector partners can maintain the funding levels they need to provide best-in-class service to our citizens. As our municipal leadership has shown over the past 10 years, we can and will surpass not only COVID-19’s economic downturn, but in healing also overcome the systemic revenue generation issues hampering our growth for so many years. The city of Columbia stands ready to lead the way on resolving these issues.
Steve Benjamin is the mayor of Columbia.