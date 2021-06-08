CityWatch: Welcome news on environmental preservation

So let’s leave some blue up above us

Let’s leave some green on the ground

It’s only ours to borrow

Let’s save some for tomorrow

Leave it and pass it on down

— Alabama, “Pass It On Down”

Two recent events in South Carolina, one legislative and one judicial, had me thinking about that great environmental song by the legendary country band Alabama. Back to those news items in a moment.

First, I’ll put my cards on the table: I am an environmental preservationist, and proud of it.

While I have been invited to join the boards of numerous civic, cultural and political organizations over the years, I politely turned almost all of them down due to fortunately having too much work and unfortunately not enough time.

But there were two exceptions I immediately said yes to: the South Carolina Nature Conservancy and the Friends of Congaree Swamp. I served on the boards of those fine groups for over a decade each, because they were (and are) fighting to preserve the incredible natural beauty of our state.

By the way, Alabama agreed to donate “Pass It On Down” for us to use in a TV spot for the SC Nature Conservancy some 20 years ago.

We simply combined beautiful, meaningful video of the natural wonders of South Carolina with the beautiful, meaningful lyrics and music of the song to create a memorable promotional spot for the organization. I don’t know if the guys in Alabama ever saw it, but we sent them a copy.

And if their twice COVID-delayed 5Oth anniversary concert at Colonial Life Arena finally happens in January as scheduled, I certainly hope they perform the song. In the meantime, if you’ve never heard it I urge you to call it up online and check out the most down-to-earth song ever written about protecting the earth.

Now to those big environmental preservation stories, starting with the legislative one.

In an out-of-nowhere piece of great news, the House Ways and Means Committee unanimously approved a $23 million allocation to purchase the Sisters of Charity of our Lady of Mercy property on the James Island side of Charleston harbor.

The elderly nuns had recently put the pristine 23-acre waterfront site up for sale, and with development no doubt looming, House leaders acted both smartly and quickly to preserve the historic and beautiful property.

Legislators said they envision it being an ideal place for weddings and other events, educational field trips, conferences and exploration on walking and biking trails, as well as preserving and celebrating the remarkable history of the nuns who lived and worked there.

The land would be purchased by the state Department of Natural Resources, which already owns adjoining property where the Revolutionary War-era Fort Johnson once stood. The two properties combined would provide public access to almost a mile of beautiful harbor front views and vistas.

Having seen it many times by boat while exploring the waterways around Folly Beach over the years, I agree that this is both a wise act of land conservation as well as a wise investment of state funds.

But while the legislative train seems to be on the tracks (or the boat on the water, as it were), citizens should contact both their House and Senate members this week to make sure nothing stalls the momentum as the bill moves to a final vote.

Shifting to the judicial side of government, the State Supreme Court recently ruled against developers who are trying to put high end homes on Captain Sam’s Spit, adjacent to Kiawah Island.

As the name implies, Captain Sam’s Spit is little more than a sandbar sitting precariously on the edge of the ocean. While development there may be possible (though only with a proposed 2;,000 foot steel sea wall), it is also a fool’s errand.

The Supreme Court rebuffed those fools, as it has now done in four consecutive cases brought on the matter. Here’s to the court.

And here’s to realizing that it’s only ours to borrow, let’s save some for tomorrow.