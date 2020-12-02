CityWatch: 'Too big to fail' is putting SCANA executives in jail

This was the question:

“The SCANA Deal Is Done — Now Where Are the Indictments?” — CityWatch, Jan. 23, 2019

And almost two years later, this is the answer:

“Ex-SCANA CEO Kevin Marsh pleading guilty to fraud charges tied to failed VC Summer project.” — The Post and Courier, Nov. 24, 2020

When I initially posed that question, I’m not sure people believed former SCANA executives would ever be indicted for the failure of the nuclear reactor project in Fairfield County. I’m not even sure I believed it.

After all, this was SCANA — and it was the state Legislature that had enabled the entire debacle with its passage of the Base Load Review Act.

That bit of legislative wisdom forced SCANA customers to pay billions in up-front rate hikes for the promised reactors (along with billions more that we’re still paying), in return for which we received exactly nothing.

But accountability seemed doubtful, with a sweep-it-under-the-rug approach more likely to be the outcome.

As a former Fortune 500 company and as a power player (so to speak) in state and local politics for over 75 years, SCANA and its subsidiary, S.C. Electric & Gas, had long had its way not only with the Legislature but also with their supposed regulatory agency, the S.C. Public Service Commission.

But so great was the public outcry over the botched billions that neither legislators nor law enforcement could ignore it. There would be no reprieve for SCANA, as it went to the dustbin of history upon being acquired by Dominion Energy.

Nor would there be any good ol’ boy network forgiveness for SCANA executives, with Marsh and former Chief Operating Officer Steve Byrne indicted by the feds, copping pleas and possibly heading to jail. Additional indictments of former executives are expected.

As an overhauled PSC would state after its review of the debacle (better late than never), SCANA executives “intentionally misled” the public for years about both the progress and prospects of the now abandoned nuclear reactor project.

The PSC found those executives did that in order “to win electric rate hikes” for the project that they knew was failing.

Further, the commission noted SCANA executives received “performance bonuses” based on the “progress” made on construction of the nuclear reactors. Yes, really.

All of that said, what made them do it? Why did Marsh and others mislead regulators and the public about the failing project? And what made them feel they would get away with it?

I think it came down to the belief that SCANA was “too big to fail.”

What exactly does “too big to fail” mean? Here’s how it is defined in the Farlex Financial Dictionary:

“Describing a concept or policy that certain companies are so systematically important to an economy that the government must intervene if they are in danger of bankruptcy or other failure.”

The definition continues:

“The idea behind a too big to fail policy is that these companies do business with too many other companies, and their failure will cause a cascade effect adversely impacting the economy on a grand scale.”

Again, SCANA was a one of South Carolina’s biggest employers. Perhaps Marsh and others therefore thought that somehow something would happen to right the ship.

But hubris turned to horror for those SCANA executives as things went from bad to worse and their company went from blue chip to just blue.

Instead of too big to fail, for SCANA it was too late to recover.

By the way, here’s the final section of that financial definition:

“Supporters of too big to fail policies argue that they maintain economic stability, while critics allege that they encourage unnecessary risk taking.”

I guess the unnecessary risk taking argument won out in this case, sadly for Marsh and badly for SCANA customers.