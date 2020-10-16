CityWatch: That’s what I love about Harpo

Dick Harpootlian isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. He’s more like a shot of whiskey to some, and a glass of vinegar to others.
But however your political taste buds react to the thought of Harpo, all S.C. citizens should give the Democratic state senator from Columbia his due when it comes to cutting through the nonsense and secrecy that surrounds the Legislature spending your tax money.
Moreover, Harpo’s latest victory on that front is not just rhetorical, it’s legal as well.
A judge ruled Oct. 13 that the S.C. Department of Commerce could not withhold details of economic development deals from public and media scrutiny, The state agency violated state open records laws in keeping secret the millions in grants and tax breaks companies receive to locate in South Carolina.
Who filed the suit? Harpo.
“He questioned whether some of the deals were worth what the state paid,” The Associated Press wrote.
That’s what I love about Harpo. He rocks boats that need rocking, both within the Legislature and, if necessary, in the courts as well.
When his fellow legislators would do nothing about the lack of transparency in economic development deals, Harpo filed suit himself to force the state to reveal the details of how tax breaks and other incentives were being passed out to the preferred eco-devo players.
While such behavior is anathema to the good ol’ boys club that is still the South Carolina Legislature, Harpo could care less. After all, he’s not a good ol’ boy. Indeed, he’s the legendary bad boy of South Carolina politics.
Nor is this the first time he’s gone after his colleagues for how they spend your tax money on economic development deals.
And by spending your tax money, in this case I mean giving it to a billionaire hedge fund manager. That would be a billionaire hedge fund manager who decided, like other billionaire businessmen, that he wanted to own an NFL or NBA team as a plaything. Or be a sports celebrity. Or something.
But whatever David Tepper’s motivation was for buying the Carolina Panthers, it’s fine with me. Indeed, I think he made good moves on both the new coach and new quarterback. As a result, I may yet live to see the Panthers win a Super Bowl.
But that doesn’t mean I think we should allow Tepper and the Panthers — or any other private entity — to have South Carolina taxpayers underwrite their business. Or in Tepper’s case, their hobby.
By the way, here’s how Tepper operates in dealing with S.C. underlings and our Legislature. When he was demanding $115 million in tax breaks in order to build the new Panthers practice facility and team offices in Rock Hill, he told local reporters the following: “They’ll have to make a decision whether they want it or not. I’ll stay in Charlotte. I could stay home."
Charming.
In any case, the Panthers tax break eventually passed over Harpo’s objections, though on a hotly debated and much closer than expected 27-15 vote in the Senate. Normally, such giveaways of taxpayer money are pretty much unanimous, a reflexive act by legislators who’ve been taught that any deal is a good deal when it comes to economic development.
Or at least the theory of economic development which holds that taxpayers should underwrite select private companies, and states should compete against each other in the giveaway market.
As I’ve said over the years in this column: “If they know who the first governor was to offer a company tax incentives to locate in a state, they should dig him up and hang him.”
In South Carolina, we’ve seen such giveaway deals produce great success (BMW) and miserable failure (Mack Trucks), with some fates still unknown (Boeing and Volvo).
But whatever the outcome, if the Legislature is going to engage in these deals we — the taxpayers — have the right to know everything about every dollar that we put into every deal.
Here’s to Harpo for making it happen.
Fisher is president of Fisher Communications, a Columbia advertising and public relations firm. He is active in local issues involving the arts, conservation, business and politics.