CityWatch: That bad penny keeps showing up in Richland County

“The head of Richland County’s troubled $1 billion penny tax program has been fired, according to a notice to county officials.” — Post and Courier Columbia, June 24
As Sonny and Cher would say, “And the beat goes on …”
Just as it has gone on for almost a decade when it comes to the never-ending saga of the Richland County penny transportation tax, which has been something of a bad penny since the get-go.
The initiative was on the ballot way back in 2012, the year "The Great Richland County Election Debacle" took place. Believe it or not, voters were left standing in line at the polls that day for three or five or even seven hours due to the staggering incompetence at the Richland County Elections Commission.
Whichever it may have been, that’s not much of a choice of explanations for our citizens, is it?
Thousands suffered mightily in order to vote, while thousands more had to give up that right due to job and family obligations. Or pure frustration.
The county had a private attorney look into the matter, who determined there were massive and unexplained shortages of both voting machines and poll workers at various locations around the county.
But that private attorney could not put witnesses under oath, could not issue subpoenas and certainly could not indict anyone.
So that was that. We were left to guess and wonder, as nothing was ever done about the election debacle, with no one held accountable.
To quote Sonny and Cher again, it seemed the attitude of those responsible for our elections was “La de da de de, la de da de da.”
And that was just the beginning. The penny tax went on to have big procurement controversies (the process had to be done multiple times), big management controversies (the contractor group that was finally hired was later fired), big financial controversies (cost overruns and elimination of promised projects) and finally, big legal controversies (fights with the Department of Revenue that ended up in the state’s Supreme Court).
While stories about the first three items on that list are chock full of interesting reading material for Richland County residents and visitors who are paying that extra one percent sales tax on almost everything they buy, it is the last item on the list that is the most important: legal consequences for the county.
Specifically, the Department of Revenue says Richland County misspent over $32 million in penny tax funds on a variety of unauthorized expenditures, and must repay that money.
And guess what? The SC Supreme Court agreed.
And guess what else? Richland County Council is still fighting with DOR anyway.
Moreover, Richland County is keeping secret what it is saying to DOR and why it feels it can ignore the Supreme Court. One might think County Council would take the court’s ruling as a "no" to their position, but apparently not. Your elected officials at work.
And by the way, it is of course you and me, dear readers and fellow taxpayers, who will have to repay all that misspent money. Which we already paid once in the form of the transportation penny sales tax.
As for the recent firing of the county’s latest penny tax program administrator, the now former Transportation Director Michael Niermeier, who knows? Was he a sorry bureaucrat or a sacrificial lamb?
That’s something else we’ll probably never find out, along with who was responsible for the 2012 election debacle and other mysteries related to the bad penny.
And the beat goes on.