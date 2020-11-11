CityWatch: Speaker Jim Clyburn? Yes, and here's why he should declare now

Election night was tough for Democrats in South Carolina.
A supposedly toss-up U.S. Senate race turned out to be a rout for Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham over Democratic nominee Jaime Harrison.
While Harrison was both a fresh face and a fine candidate (and enjoyed the previously unimaginable $130 million-plus that national Democrats poured into the race), he lost by 10 points.
It was the same result produced by Graham’s three prior Democratic challengers, who raised much less.
Meanwhile, Republican State Rep. Nancy Mace knocked off Democratic Congressman Joe Cunningham to retake the Charleston area congressional seat for the GOP. This was yet another “polling be damned” outcome, as Cunningham was said to be comfortably ahead.
Democrats also saw some of their biggest names at the Statehouse go down, including Kershaw Sen. Vincent Sheheen (the Democratic nominee for governor in both 2010 and 2014) and Lancaster Rep. Mandy Powers Norrell (the Democratic nominee for Lt. Governor in 2018).
The Dems lost other seats as well in both the S.C. House and Senate, giving Republicans their largest majorities in both chambers in over a decade.
But in spite of all that misery for S.C. Dems, they could — and in my view should — be celebrating in January when one of their own becomes the next speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives: Congressman Jim Clyburn.
Yes, Clyburn is too old to be speaker. And Joe Biden is too old to be President.
But unlike Biden, Clyburn appears to always know what he’s saying and where he’s at.
Indeed, Clyburn seems little different to me than he did 20 years ago. He can still think on his feet, is sharp in interviews and doesn’t need a teleprompter to save him from himself.
And it could happen; Clyburn could in fact become speaker. Why? First and foremost, because Biden owes him. Big time.
With Biden on the ropes after a string of bad losses in the early Democratic presidential primaries, he came to South Carolina with the only option being to win or go home.
Enter Jim Clyburn and African American voters in the Palmetto State, who dramatically altered the trajectory of the Democratic race in one night.
Clyburn’s widely viewed and sincerely emotional endorsement of Biden not only carried the day here, but also set the table for the former vice president’s back-from-the-dead performance to win a majority of states three days later on Super Tuesday.
I’ve watched Clyburn in both South Carolina and national politics for decades, and never seen him deliver a speech with the kind of heart — and effectiveness — that he gave Biden in that game-changing moment.
Of course, it takes two to tango, which means Clyburn should immediately announce his candidacy for speaker. He obviously has the necessary experience in the House, including leadership experience. But he needs to be willing to fight for it.
As for Nancy Pelosi, under her leadership the Dems managed to flip exactly zero House seats this year after she talked about winning 10 or more from the GOP.
Instead, as of this writing the Dems have lost at least eight seats, with 10 or more projected to be the total, leading to a thin Dem majority.
If Clyburn runs, Pelosi should step aside gracefully, having made history as the first woman to hold the office of speaker. And good for her.
But if she won’t, President Biden should use his newly elected clout to see to it that more history is made. Specifically, that the House or Representatives is led by its first ever African American speaker.
The bottom line is any Democrat worth being called one knows Clyburn saved Biden, and by extension, their party.
They also know the South Carolinian is qualified for the job and able to do it.
Run, Congressman Clyburn. Run.