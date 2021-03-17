CityWatch: McMaster to English for the dunk on the USC board

I love it when a politician has the guts to go against the lords and loudmouths of his or her own party and do the right thing.
That’s especially true now, a time when political parties have become political monoliths, with independence of thought and action almost nonexistent in today’s political world.
Accordingly, I salute Gov. Henry McMaster for both the political courage and personal class he showed in supporting Gramcock basketball legend Alex English for appointment to finish a term on the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees.
And here’s a bit of background on the USC Board: Even with English now reappointed, it has a total of two African-American members out of 20. That’s 10 percent, still significantly less than the state’s African-American population (27 percent).
Had the other major candidate won the seat (an accomplished banker and fine alumni who has long been heavily involved with USC) it would be one African-American out of 20, or five percent.
When those numbers first came to my attention two years ago during the search for a new USC president, I wrote a column entitled, “On USC Board membership: Is this 2019 or 1920?”
And I would repeat what I said then: “Back here on present day Earth, the idea that the board of trustees of this state’s (or any state’s) major public university is 95 percent white is almost literally unbelievable.”
I think everyone, no matter what race or political party, knows that is neither right nor acceptable. The question is what to do about it.
To be clear, that does not mean that the white members of the USC Board are bad or biased. Of course, it doesn’t. It’s just that at some point you have to look at the situation as it exists, no matter how it came to be.
But unless someone with clout steps up, the status quo tends to self-perpetuate. Enter Henry McMaster and Alex English.
McMaster had named English to the board in 2020 after William Hubbard left to become dean of the USC School of Law. The governor wanted the Legislature to elect English to finish the term when the seat came up this year.
But media reports said there was resistance to English principally for these reasons:
1. Some legislators whined about the seat being theirs to fill, not the governor’s (which is both technically true and wildly irrelevant, as nothing precludes a governor from expressing his support or opposition to a candidate for the USC Board).
2. English had previously tweeted his support for renaming USC’s Strom Thurmond Wellness and Fitness Center (something Gamecock women's basketball coach Dawn Staley has also publicly supported; now let’s have a show of hands of those who want to fire her over that).
And yes, English is a Democrat who has expressed support for Democratic politicians. While that’s a great reason not to make him the Republican nominee for governor, it’s no reason not to make him a member of the USC Board.
While McMaster faced criticism from some in his own party for publicly backing English, he did not back down.
Instead, the governor supported the best Gamecock basketball player ever, a man who went on to an NBA Hall of Fame career and a varied and accomplished life beyond the hardwood.
And McMaster succeeded. We need more leadership like that from both sides of the aisle, more principle trumping party.
In the end, it was McMaster to English for the dunk.
I’d call it the play of the year at the Statehouse.