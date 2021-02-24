CityWatch: Good cops, bad cops and consequences

Make no mistake: My support for police officers is long and strong.

But make no mistake about this either: Our police force is no place for hotheads. And Columbia police officer Sean Rollins seems to have been exactly that.

Rollins was fired by Chief Skip Holbrook last week, appropriately so in my view. He appears to have been looking for trouble rather than looking to serve, with a use-of-force rate far higher than that of other Columbia police officers.

Specifically, Post and Courier Columbia reported that Rollins “struck, forcibly subdued or used his stun gun on no fewer than eight people over five months.”

By contrast, the story noted that “Columbia officers average less than one use-of-force case in a year.”

The cases detailed in the story point to the hothead approach as well, with the most serious incident involving Rollins shooting a 30-year-old motorist in the back of the head during a scuffle after a traffic stop over an illegal tag and suspended license.

Rollins also used something called a “jawline grip” to subdue an already handcuffed woman, tackled a different 55-year-old woman in her living room, and grabbed a man off his porch and scuffled with him before using a stun gun on him twice.

There were several other “takedown” incidents during that five month period as well, as Rollins seemed to like tackling people.

Then there was Rollins’ role in the protest at the Statehouse in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

In this case, a picture is worth a thousand words. And I urge you to look at it.

If you do, you’ll see that there are eight officers in the photo facing the protestors — but only one has his gun pointed at them. That officer is Sean Rollins, who is leveling a bean bag gun at protestors.

By contrast, not only are the other seven officers not pointing their guns, none of them has drawn a weapon, nor do they even have their hands on them.

Moreover, all the other officers appear fairly calm. Compare that to the stance and look Rollins is presenting to the protestors, and it seems pretty clear that deescalating the situation is not foremost in his thoughts.

To be sure, Rollins has his side of the story in each of these cases. Indeed, he was initially cleared by Columbia police internal reviews, though Chief Holbrook would later take him off street duty and ultimately fire him.

Holbrook said he reassigned Rollins after a review of the Statehouse protest, though he did not dismiss him until seven months later. A one-sentence statement was issued by the department: “On February 17, 2021, Sean Rollins was terminated for Unsatisfactory Performance after an internal review.”

It can certainly be argued that mixed messages and delayed decisions are not the stuff of proper disciplinary procedure within the department. Holbrook should act to prevent a scenario like this from playing out again.

Finally, I think everyone should acknowledge that being a cop is harder now than it has ever been, as people are increasingly disrespectful to and even violent toward police officers.

In my view, they are both under-appreciated and underpaid for what they do and the risk it involves on a daily basis.

But officers still have to be professional and restrained in their interactions with the public.

They must first seek to deescalate situations, not be aggressive themselves.

And the great majority of them do exactly that, every day.