CityWatch: Caslen couldn’t get a break at USC — even from himself

The conventional wisdom that has emerged about the two-years-and-gone tenure of former University of South Carolina president Bob Caslen runs along the lines of “he just wasn’t the right fit” and “events conspired against him.”

But I think it was the Chicken Curse.

From the sloppy selection process that got him the job to the sloppy resignation process that ended it, Caslen must have felt like he was in “The Twilight Zone.”

Which is, after all, similar to the Chicken Curse. Just ask any longtime USC sports fan.

The great writer Rod Serling, creator of “The Twilight Zone” television series, defined it this way:

“It is the middle ground between light and shadow, between science and superstition, and it lies between the pit of man's fears and the summit of his knowledge.”

USC might as well have used that passage in the job description during its 2019 presidential search.

In any case, the USC Board of Trustees failed at all levels of the process. First, they declined to hire anyone after four finalists had been named (including Caslen). Nothing inspires confidence like leaders’ inability to make a decision.

Next, members of the Board got into a big public fight with Gov. Henry McMaster, who at least knew what he wanted to do: hire Caslen.

Finally, after much hand-wringing and crocodile tears about McMaster injecting himself into the decision (which he had every right to do as a member of the board by virtue of being governor), the vote was taken. And Caslen won.

But that was the beginning, not the end. It seemed the retired general just couldn’t get a break.

A segment of USC faculty and students who did not want Caslen (for whatever reason or no reason), kept fighting him and how he was picked. The president of the state Senate (who had publicly promoted a fellow state senator for the job) named a committee to investigate the selection process, as did the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools.

Then came COVID, the collapse of USC football under Will Muschamp, the Darla Moore donor relations disaster, the sleazy but tenured professors, and what else am I leaving out?

Oh yes, the commencement speech.

While you can’t blame Caslen for Muschamp’s failures (at USC or Florida), Moore’s flair for the dramatic (Fortune didn’t do a cover story calling her “the toughest babe in business” for nothing) or the fact that tenure protects sexual predators on campus (something that actually calls for outrage and protest), you can nail him on the commencement address.

Indeed, in this decisive incident, it wasn’t that Caslen couldn’t get a break, but rather that he didn’t give himself one. The mistakes were his, both in misstating the name of the university and failing to cite the source of a brief passage in the speech.

And his critics pounced.

While I think Caslen congratulating the “University of California” graduates was what really took him down with the USC community, press accounts focused more on the "plagiarism" of a few lines from a commencement address by another military man turned college leader, retired Admiral William McCraven, former chancellor of the University of Texas system.

And I put “plagiarism” in quotes because McCraven himself said this about the matter in a statement released to several media outlets:

“Bob Caslen is one of the finest and most honorable officers with whom I ever served. I was flattered that he thought my words were worth repeating and he certainly doesn’t owe me an apology.”

If McCraven is not upset about it, who are we to be?

Which is not to say it wasn’t a mistake, and a dumb one at that. McCraven’s speech is well known, and failing to cite the source was just asking for trouble.

That was especially true for Caslen, whose blunder gave his lying-in-wait critics the ammunition they needed to force his surrender.

And here’s how it could have all been different: Bob Caslen would have made a great and popular president of The Citadel.

But them’s the breaks.