Officials say changes will make Richland County's election more secure. Here's how.

COLUMBIA — As Dave Goebel took a selfie in front of a large “I VOTED” sign at Richland County’s downtown Columbia election headquarters after casting an absentee ballot on Monday, the possibility of hackers trying to mess with the election was not far from his mind.

“I think everything’s going to work out the way it’s supposed to,” Goebel said. “But things can happen. It’s not to be taken lightly.”

As Richland County continues to vote absentee at a record-breaking pace alongside the rest of South Carolina, threats that may endanger the integrity of next month’s election are being closely monitored by law enforcement and government leaders.

“The right to vote is sacrosanct in this country, and we’re going to be working together to make sure there is no voter suppression at the polls,” Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin said during a Monday news conference outside City Hall to talk about the issue.

While authorities say no “verifiable threats” have been made against any of Richland County’s 147 polling places, a still-raging pandemic and months of civil unrest preceding Election Day have forced changes on the ground.

Precincts will have improved lighting and traffic flow, officials said. Staffing levels at the Columbia Police and Richland County Sheriff’s departments already are higher, remaining so through early next month. The agencies said they are sharing intelligence and monitoring social media feeds for potential incidents.

And state elections officials have formed new partnerships with federal agencies to detect and avoid outside interference.

“I don’t think there’s any denying that this is probably one of the most polarizing and divisive times at least in my lifetime. We know there’s nothing normal about these last few months,” Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said. “We plan for the worst and expect the best, and that’s exactly how we’re approaching this.”

Though uniformed officers aren’t allowed at precincts, they’ll be on “very short leashes” if complaints of voter suppression are made, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said.

Under S.C. law, voter intimidation is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Fifth Circuit Solicitor Byron Gipson said his office will take a “zero tolerance” policy against anybody arrested and charged with the crime.

“All of us believe there should be safe and fair elections that are free from the threat of folks messing with those standing in line exercising their right to democracy,” Gipson told reporters Monday.

As for the actual voting, a $52 million makeover rolled out statewide last year replaces thousands of outdated, digital-only machines for ones that also print paper ballots, allowing for audits and verification of results. The machines have been used in the presidential and state primaries this year.

But absentee voting continues at unprecedented levels, a Nov. 3 surge at the polls could lead to errors, an expert says.

As of Friday, more than 75,000 ballots have been issued in Richland County, including 45,000 requests by mail. Stephens said that figure should rise with a second wave of applications ahead of Friday’s deadline for mail-in ballots. Overall, Richland voters cast 55,000 absentee ballots in 2016.

"Any time you try to do something technological like this, you have to worry about (bandwidth) capacity and capability, and that’s really hard to test,” said Duncan Buell, a professor of computer science at the University of South Carolina and member of Richland County’s elections and voter registration board.

“You don't get to do do-overs, and short of sending people out to test the systems by banging on them hard, there's no way to test these at scale.”

An Oct. 14 Pew Research Center poll of nearly 12,000 adults found 79 percent feeling confident that in-person voting places will be run safely, although fears about foreign intervention are high: 75 percent are worried about that prospect, a separate Pew poll concluded over the summer.

The S.C. Election Commission is working with a private cybersecurity firm on risk and vulnerability assessments, while the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, FBI and other agencies are sharing information about possible data breaches.

Software and equipment have been reconfigured, and better training has helped poll workers and election officials recognize phishing and other scams, S.C. Election Commission spokesman Chris Whitmire said.

“We work to identify new layers of security to further build the resilience of state’s election infrastructure,” he said.