No charges after 3 men killed in Richland County apartment shooting, sheriff says

  • Updated
Leon Lott news conference
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott addresses reporters during a news conference Jan. 11 at Sheriff's Office headquarters on Two Notch Road.

 BY Stephen Fastenau sfastenau@postandcourier.com

COLUMBIA — No charges will be filed in a shooting at a St. Andrews apartment complex that left three men dead Sunday, authorities said.

The three men died in a shootout as during a drug deal and armed robbery outside an apartment building on Zimalcrest Drive, Richland County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Thursday. Two men died on site and the third at the hospital. There are no other suspects in the shooting, the agency said.

The Richland County Coroner's Office identified the men as Orangeburg resident Jaquan Boatwright and Columbia residents Raekwon Malone and Khorrey Jones.

Sheriff Leon Lott on Monday bemoaned the 22 murders his office worked in 2020, including seven in the month of December. That was followed by four homicides so far in January.

The Sheriff's Office is also investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy on Jan. 7 in Hopkins. 

“Not only was it a deadly December, but January has started off with kind of the same trend,” Lott said. ”...It’s sad that we’ve got that many families that are suffering due to needless violence. A gun is the common denominator with just about all of them.

Reach Stephen Fastenau at 803-365-3235. Follow him on Twitter @StephenFastenau.

