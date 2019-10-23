CHAPIN — Nikki Haley has said repeatedly that she is not a candidate for any office. Still her visit Wednesday to the Chapin High School gym had all the sights and sounds of a campaign rally, complete with music from the school marching band.

There were students with signs declaring their love for America, a brief chant of "USA, USA" and even a star entrance with lights dimmed while music played for the former South Carolina governor.

She included a bit of a stump speech, with Haley reminding students to appreciate what freedoms they share as Americans. She used her childhood as a daughter of Indian immigrants in Bamberg as an example of America's opportunity. She told students to focus on shared values instead of being divided by politics.

"Always look at what you have in common," Haley said.

"On our worst day, we are blessed to be in America."

In her speech, Haley cited what she had seen during her travels as United Nations ambassador to such places as the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Venezuelan border in calling current American political rhetoric overblown.

"You have both sides calling each other evil," Haley said. "That bothers me."

Haley also encouraged Chapin students to be aware of events in the world, such as the street protests in Hong Kong against the authority of what she called the "surveillance state" of the Beijing government.

"They're fighting to have what we have," Haley said.

Haley came to Chapin High because of a family connection. Her former chief of staff in the governor's office, James Burns, has a son who attends the school.

Carter Burns was one of two students who got ask some pre-submitted questions of Haley after her speech. He had known for a month and a half that Haley would be coming, but other students found out on Monday about the event.

A student question about how social media affects politics and discourse prompted Haley to comment about one of the key controversies of the Donald Trump administration. She said that the United States needs to be aware of foreign interference in our politics.

"We know Russia meddled in our elections," Haley said.

Haley cited the removal of the Confederate battle flag from the Statehouse grounds as one of the most consequential decisions she took on as governor. She said people who supported its presence were not motivated by hate but that the context of the flag was changed forever after photos surfaced of Dylann Roof, the convicted shooter in the Charleston Emanuel AME Church massacre, posing with the flag.

"He had hijacked it and the meaning all went away," Haley said.

Haley also made a comment that could reflect her experiences in D.C. when asked about leading a strong team. She said the key was loyalty, which can be in short supply in modern-day Washington.

"If you're not loyal to those who are in the trenches with you, that's the worst thing you could do."

As the event ended, Haley took part in another pastime that has been part of many South Carolina campaign rallies: Posing for selfies with hundreds of fans.