COLUMBIA — On the same day that waitress Naomi Harris helped deliver a letter of demands to the management at Waffle House on Garners Ferry Road, she called the police, saying belligerent customers had poured salt and sugar into to-go cups and threw them across the restaurant's counter.

It wasn't the first time Harris dealt with violent or unruly customers in her less than two months at the 24/7 diner chain, she said. It's one of the things that pushed Harris and her coworkers to go on strike the morning of July 8, a week after publicly serving their petition to organize and a list of demands to Waffle House management.

The employees are on strike over what they say are multiple issues related to safety, pay and staffing shortages.

"We are working for scraps and pennies," Harris said. "We can barely buy the basic necessities that we need to live off of, we can barely take care of ourselves."

Around 10 a.m. July 8, five employees, surrounded by around two dozen other labor organizers, began a three-day strike of the Waffle House where they work, located at 7428 Garners Ferry Road, according to two striking employees.

Shae Parker was one of the workers striking on the bright, clear morning in the Waffle House parking lot. An on-and-off employee of Waffle House since 2001, Parker said she decided to join her colleagues' strike after hearing them read their list of demands on July 1.

"I hope Waffle House will listen and make the changes necessary to be made," Parker said, "because lives are on the line for the little bit of money that we make."

Among the demands listed in their petition are fair and consistent scheduling, sufficient security for each shift, higher pay and repairing of equipment, which workers told The Post and Courier included a malfunctioning air-conditioning system.

The strike is supported by the Union of Southern Service Workers (USSW), a group that describes itself as "by and for low-wage workers across the service industry."