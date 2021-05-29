With new park plans, Columbia neighbor Forest Acres working to craft its own identity

FOREST ACRES — On a recent weekday, the frame of a big-top tent began to take shape on an empty lot near the quiet water of Gills Creek.

The crew of an events company was setting the stage for a beer garden gathering May 29 that the city of Forest Acres is using as a chance to lure residents to the site of what will be a public waterfront park.

The property is relatively small but part of a grander vision for Forest Acres. The city of a little more than 10,000 residents on Columbia's northeast border sees a chance to create a public square-like space typical of other similarly sized towns in the state, officials say.

The work would be the first phase in what officials hope are larger plans to set the city apart to visitors and residents.

"I think with as many people who have moved into Forest Acres, (some still don't realize) it is a separate city," said John Barnes, a member of the City Council. "Not that we don't like Columbia per se, we just want to make sure people understand where they are and that it's special."

The first step is a park on a little more than half an acre on Forest Lake Place, a block off of bustling Forest Drive behind Zoes Kitchen. The property was donated to the city after Hurricane Joaquin caused historic flooding along the Gills Creek watershed in 2015. A building that housed an animal clinic there was torn down and, because of the proximity to the creek, nothing of a similar scale can be built there.

City leaders plan to transform the lot into an intimate gathering spot with a waterfront deck and stage, splash pad, outdoor seating and lawn. A stone memorial will tell visitors about Forest Acres police officers Greg Alia, killed on duty in 2015, and Richey Finch, a patrolman shot and killed during a traffic stop in 1974.

Street improvements and a landscaped entryway should help usher in visitors.

The plans are set to be revealed to the public during an event at the property May 29 starting at noon, in conjunction with Bierkeller Columbia offering a pop-up beer garden.

The city hopes to gain ownership of the adjacent roadway from Richland County to incorporate into the park and is talking with nearby businesses about partnering to help ensure public access to the site. The space could eventually be used for small events like acoustic concerts or theater performances, City Administrator Shaun Greenwood said.

A theater group performed in another city park last year in events that were well attended and could be a regular function of the new park. Visitors could grab lunch at a nearby restaurant and eat in the park and look out over Gills Creek and to the spillway at Forest Lake in the distance.

"I'd say one of the big things that has taken us a while is trying to figure out the best use of the space that incorporates the fact it's in an environmentally sensitive area," Greenwood said. "We want to highlight some natural beauty from that property looking back to the lake."

The project is expected to cost about $1 million and could be paid for from money available in hospitality tax funds, Barnes said. Greenwood said the city would also look for grants and private donations.

The city is also looking at intersection improvements and entry signs at the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Forest Drive, work that would come after the park and is seen as a second phase in staking Forest Acres' identity.

The City Council, including newly elected members Haskell Kibler and David Black, still must consider the intersection plans.

"We're kind of looking at this as an overall master plan for that particular area of the city and trying to make sure when people come into Forest Acres proper, that they know they've arrived somewhere," Greenwood said.