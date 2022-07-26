Vietnam War exhibit to open at SC Confederate Relic Room after years of setbacks

COLUMBIA — An exhibit detailing the stories of Vietnam War veterans will finally open in September at the S.C. Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum after a series of setbacks, including a flood and a pandemic, which delayed the project for several years.

The exhibit, which is set to open Sept. 15, will tell engaging war stories through oral histories, interactive activities and rare artifacts. Primarily, though, the exhibit will serve as a springboard for the museum to reconnect to the Columbia and South Carolina communities after it was involved in controversy surrounding the former Statehouse Confederate battle flag, museum Director Allen Roberson said.

"We were well-respected in the community, well-respected in the press, and we lost that," Roberson said. "We were tied up with the flag and all that."

The Vietnam exhibit is the museum's way of getting back to its positive standing and get into a position to move forward, he said.

This plan, however, has faced a seemingly endless string of setbacks.

Months before the exhibit was originally planned to open in 2019, a burst pipe flooded the exhibition room, causing damage that would take more than a year to repair. By the time the work was done, the COVID-19 pandemic had hit, and the exhibit was put on hold once again. When work on the project resumed after the peak of the pandemic, the museum needed to replace its sprinkler system and upgrade its exhibition room security.

The Vietnam exhibit is especially a point of pride for the museum because it is funding it without additional state money, Roberson said. After the battle flag was taken off Capitol grounds in 2015 and given to the museum, the controversy around the flag took over the museum's focus. As a result, the museum did not open new exhibits for several years, and grew its savings, which is now funding the Vietnam exhibit, Roberson said.

The exhibit will focus on South Carolina's impact on the Vietnam War, and highlight the large number of service members from the state who fought in the war.

"It was a very politically directed war," Roberson said. "Then afterward they felt like, 'What'd I get for this?' And they are going to be dying in the next 10 years, 20 years. And I think it's time to recognize them and what they did."

Among the South Carolinian veterans who will be featured is Alex Miller, a Vietnam veteran and Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum board member. The exhibit will display Miller's orders from the war, which shrapnel from a land mine shredded while Miller was saving a friend who had been shot.

"I remember being scared to death," Miller said.

Also featured will be the story of Steve Flaherty, who was born into an orphanage from a World War II soldier and Japanese woman. Years later, he was adopted by a Columbia family, moved to South Carolina and became a high school football star. As a young man, Flaherty volunteered for the Vietnam War, to fight for the country who had given him such a wonderful life.

Until the exhibit debuts, people can look forward to audio-visual features, historically significant objects like authentic rifles and interactive sets at the museum, Roberson said.