USC's 'COVID Class of 2020' recognized in ceremony held 2 days after president resigned

COLUMBIA — Dennis Pruitt made sure his only official decision as acting president at the University of South Carolina would be a lasting one.

“Since I’m the temporary head of the University of South Carolina for two hours, I’m going to grant each of you a mythical degree in public health for COVID response, because together we earned that advanced degree,” the school’s vice president for student affairs said on May 15 during a recognition ceremony for the Class of 2020.

Last spring, university leaders canceled commencement festivities because of the rapidly spreading coronavirus, leaving graduates to settle for their names being scrolled across the giant TV screen at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Pruitt presided over the May 15 ceremony at the football stadium following President Bob Caslen's resignation two days earlier amid outcry from him plagiarizing portions of a commencement speech last weekend.

Caslen, a retired Army general and West Point superintendent who arrived at USC in 2019, was scheduled to speak at the recognition ceremony.

But as the ceremony was about start, Nick Caslen, one of Bob Caslen's sons, posted a string of tweets critical of the USC community and board, adding that the school did not stop online attacks on the president's family.

"Over the last 2 years I’ve lobbied my father to step down and stop putting himself through the relentless attacks on his character and legacy," Nick Caslen tweeted. "The saddest of which came from faculty and alumni of @UofSC. He was libeled daily as a war criminal, a racist and abuse enabler.

"Nothing he could do would ever be enough to satisfy a critic. He led the school through the COVID19 pandemic setting a standard for universities across the country to follow," Nick Caslen tweeted. "Even that wasn’t enough to gain respect. It is clear to me the (board of trustees) set him up for failure from the start."

The controversy behind Bob Caslen's sudden departure added to an already bitter end to 2020 grads' academic careers from the pandemic that forced the campus to close last spring.

Pruitt apologized for the changes made last year because of the COVID-19 outbreak before heaping praise upon the them as one of the most resilient graduating classes the school has ever produced.

"You will forever be known as the ‘COVID Class of 2020.’ Please wear that designation with a sense of distinction and pride. You will be known for your grit, for your perseverance, for your devotion to completing your degree at the University of South Carolina,” he said. “You did more than try, you consciously did see things from the perspective of others and you did develop empathy, and you did it so well.”

The in-person ceremony still was tinged by COVID safety precautions. Face coverings were required for all guests, graduates shared elbow and fist bumps with officials rather than handshakes when handed degrees, socially distant seating was installed and all tickets were processed contact-free.

Still, the 2020 grads who attended the ceremony May 15 got what they have been waiting for during the past year — a chance to walk across a stage and get their diplomas.

Luke Rankin Jr., the 2019-20 class president and son of the state Senate judiciary committee chairman, told his fellow graduates the unprecedented experience of learning through a global pandemic will be a defining trait of their lives.

“We have felt pain, we have felt loss and confusion as our final days as students were taken from us and the world became more isolated,” Rankin said. “Our reactions to the events in our lives are the true measure of success, grit and character.”