USC won't rename 'The Strom,' other buildings; will shift focus to honoring Black leaders

COLUMBIA — The University of South Carolina won't push to rename buildings and landmarks on campus named after historical figures with racially insensitive records.

"State law currently prevents us from changing those names, and we will follow the law," Interim President Harris Pastides said in a letter that went out across the campus Wednesday.

It is expected that the suggested name changes are not going to be forwarded to the board.

Instead, USC's trustees will focus on names of any new buildings, Pastides wrote. They are expected to include a list that contains prominent African Americans suggested by a special commission studying the university's history, including the school's first Black students and top political figures.

The Presidential Commission on University History is set to meet July 16 for a final vote on renaming recommendations related to 14 campus buildings and landmarks.

Of those, 11 were being recommended for changes. Most notably, the student wellness center named after former South Carolina Sen. Strom Thurmond, who started his political career as a segregationist, was among them, according to a draft report first published by The State.

Others included those who supported slavery, White supremacy and segregation: Robert Barnwell; Solomon Blatt; L. Marion Gressette; Wade Hampton III; Robert E. Lee; Augustus Baldwin Longstreet; William Campbell Preston; J. Marion Sims; James Henley Thornwell; and Thomas Cooper, whose name is on the campus' main library.

The draft report suggested keeping Ernest Hollings, Francis Lieber and Jonathan Maxcy as namesakes.

From the commission's final vote, recommendations will go to Pastides, the longtime leader back in the president's office temporarily.

The university president could make his own recommendations to the board for approval, but it is expected he will not make trustees decide whether to change the names, including the Thurmond Wellness Center. At least five trustees donated to a political action committee for Thurmond’s reelections, according to federal data.

The board is expected to focus efforts on adding names of prominent African Americans from South Carolina to new campus buildings. Those names include: Ernest Finney, the first African American S.C. Supreme Court chief justice since Reconstruction; Congressman Jim Clyburn; and Robert Anderson, Henrie Monteith Treadwell and James Solomon, the first three Black students to enroll at USC.

Even should the board approve any buildings for renaming, they would have to go before the state Legislature for the final nod. South Carolina's Heritage Act requires a vote in both the House and Senate to rename historical monuments, streets and buildings.

USC's board already approved removing the name of J. Marion Sims, a doctor who performed medical experiments on slaves, from a women's dorm a year ago but no bills were sponsored at the Statehouse to make the change.

However, lawmakers have no say over the names on new buildings.

"We have a duty to tell a more complete history of these individuals and their acts in the context of our shared community values," Pastides wrote. "We are committed to contextualizing the full history of the university and the Commission’s research shows us how we can do that, including the recommendation of adding new names to buildings and other places on campus."

Pastides also promised an $11 million investment in “diversity, equity and inclusion infrastructure over the next five years,” as well as increased funding for research and scholarships, educational activities such as walking and virtual tours, and signage adding context to the building names that exist today.

“We will also expand our commitment to education and research about South Carolina’s unique role in the civil rights history of our nation through the University of South Carolina Center for Civil Rights History and Research,” Pastides wrote.

The special history commission was established soon after former President Bob Caslen started at USC in 2019 "to study and better understand the histories of the people whose names adorn our buildings, and — more broadly — to capture the voices and contributions of forgotten, excluded, or marginalized groups and individuals who positively contributed to the establishment, maintenance, and growth of our university.”

Pastides, who had served on the special panel as chairman, has since stepped down from that role when he took over following Caslen's resignation amid a plagiarism scandal in May.

The renaming of buildings has been a particular flashpoint on campus, garnering several student protests, as well as support for the removal of Thurmond's name from current and former USC athletes, notably Dawn Staley, the popular Gamecocks women’s basketball coach.

