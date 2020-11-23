USC to require monthly COVID tests for students and staff next spring

COLUMBIA — Just before in-person classes end this week, the University of South Carolina announced it will require all students and faculty have a negative COVID-19 test before they return to campus in January and have them take monthly tests during the spring semester.

USC did not make testing mandatory in the fall except for students living in campus housing when they first arrived on campus.

Testing numbers dropped after an initial spike in COVID-19 cases to the point where leaders the state's largest university tired to lure students with free T-shirts and prize giveaways so they could get checked. Many students could be infected but show no symptoms and would not know they are COVID-positive unless they get tested.

Nearly 3,000 USC students and staff tested positive since Aug. 1 with more than 50,000 tests conducted. USC had one of the nation's worst COVID outbreaks on a college campus soon after students retuned in late August, but case numbers have dropped dramatically.

Still, the behavior of some students at off-campus parties and in the bar-laden Five Points entertainment district has alarmed political and community leaders. Columbia raised the fine on its mask ordinance from $25 to $100 in response to maskless students standing close together in lines to get inside Five Points bars.

City authorities handed out record 130 mask violations over the weekend, most in Five Points, a Columbia Fire Department spokesman said. Before this weekend, the city has issued just 36 citations total since the ordinance went into effect in June.

Clemson University is the only other large S.C. public college that has mandatory testing. Clemson has required weekly or monthly testing of all students in the fall, a program that will continue into the spring.

As a result of the more frequent testing, Clemson has reported close to 5,200 COVID cases, despite have 10,000 fewer students than USC. Coastal Carolina University and College of Charleston have reported nearly 875 cases combined.

USC, like other S.C. colleges, is ending in-person classes after Thanksgiving to prevent students bringing infections back to campus after traveling home. Classes, along with final exams, will take place online. In-person instruction will resume next semester, but USC has broken up the typical weeklong spring break into five separate single days off.

USC will assign students and staff working on campus or taking a class with in-person instruction with a specific week to get tested each month in the spring. The university could change the requirement if vaccines become widely available.

The news comes as COVID cases are rising again across South Carolina, part of a nationwide spike from colder weather driving more people indoors.

USC President Bob Caslen said in a letter to students and staff Monday that the new testing plan was developed with with "the advice of public health experts and utilizes our university's robust testing infrastructure to meet the challenges of the days ahead."

"Our experts believe that this combined strategy of required pre-arrival testing paired with required monthly testing will create a safer and healthier environment for our community in the spring," Caslen wrote. "We are extremely fortunate that free testing is widely available on our campus, and we will continue to make testing as convenient as possible."

Anna B. Mitchell and Adam Benson contributed to this report

This story is developing and will be updated