USC to require monthly COVID-19 tests for students and staff next spring

COLUMBIA — Just before in-person classes end this week, the University of South Carolina announced Monday it will require all students and faculty have a negative COVID-19 test before they return to campus in January and will have them take monthly tests during the spring semester.

USC did not make testing mandatory in the fall except for students living in campus housing when they first arrived on campus.

Testing numbers dropped after an initial spike in COVID-19 cases to the point where leaders at the state's largest university tired to lure students with free T-shirts and prize giveaways so they could get checked. Many students could be infected but show no symptoms and they would need to be tested to know they are COVID-positive.

Nearly 3,000 USC students and staff tested positive since Aug. 1, with more than 50,000 tests conducted. About 16,000 students and staff have taken university COVID-19 tests this fall, said Dr. Deborah Beck, executive director of USC Student Health Services. That represents about 45 percent of the students and staff on campus and more have taken tests at off-campus clinics, Beck said.

USC had one of the nation's worst COVID-19 outbreaks on a college campus soon after students retuned in late August, but case numbers have dropped dramatically. Contact tracing, quarantines, a citywide mask mandate and wastewater testing to find infection spikes have helped, said Beck and Stacy Bradley, USC's senior associate vice president for student affairs.

Still, the behavior of some students at off-campus parties and in the bar-laden Five Points entertainment district has alarmed political and community leaders. Columbia raised the fine on its mask ordinance from $25 to $100 in response to maskless students standing close together in lines to get inside Five Points bars.

City authorities handed out a record 130 mask violations over the weekend, most in Five Points, a Columbia Fire Department spokesman said. Before this weekend, the city had issued just 36 citations total since the ordinance went into effect in June.

Clemson University is the only other large S.C. public college that has mandatory testing. Clemson has required weekly or monthly testing of all students in the fall, a program that will continue into the spring.

As a result of the more frequent testing, Clemson has reported close to 5,200 COVID cases, despite have 10,000 fewer students than USC. Coastal Carolina University and College of Charleston have reported nearly 875 cases combined.

USC, like other South Carolina colleges, is ending in-person classes after Thanksgiving to prevent students from bringing infections back to campus after traveling home. Classes, along with final exams, will take place online. In-person instruction will resume next semester, but USC has broken up the typical weeklong spring break into five separate single days off.

USC will assign students and staff working on campus or taking a class with in-person instruction with a specific week to get tested each month in the spring. The school has not decided on a punishment for students who miss their monthly test, Bradley said.

The news comes as COVID cases are rising again across South Carolina, part of a nationwide spike from colder weather driving more people indoors.

"Our experts believe that this combined strategy of required pre-arrival testing paired with required monthly testing will create a safer and healthier environment for our community in the spring," USC President Bob Caslen said in a letter to students and staff Monday. "We are extremely fortunate that free testing is widely available on our campus, and we will continue to make testing as convenient as possible."

