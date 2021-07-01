USC task force calls for changing sexual misconduct policies involving faculty and staff

COLUMBIA — The University of South Carolina needs to change how it handles reports of sexual misconduct involving staff and faculty by revising policies, training requirements and reporting procedures, according to a report issued July 1.

The Title IX Task Force report, developed by a group of university faculty and staff, comes months after a number of lawsuits filed by women who say USC mishandled their reports of sexual assault and harassment at the hands of faculty and staff.

While this review was being conducted, one of the men named in complaints has resigned.

In the coming months, the university will look at overhauling handling of sexual misconduct cases related to Title IX, the federal law which prohibits discrimination based on sex in education.

Notably, the task force found inconsistencies in the discipline of faculty and staff for sexual harassment and assault. And other than termination, there is no policy for punishing behavior that may not constitute a violation but is nonetheless inappropriate.

"Few reported cases are formally investigated, with a large proportion of complainants opting out," the task force report read. "Further, cases against faculty are less likely to result in a reasonable cause finding than those against student and staff."

As a result, a special committee of faculty, staff and students has been convened to advise the Faculty Senate as it rewrites the faculty handbook to address shortfalls, said Audrey Korsgaard, incoming senate chairwoman and task force co-chairwoman.

In the meantime, of the employees recently accused of misconduct, two men — art professor David Voros and theater professor Robert Richmond — remain barred from campus but continues administrative duties, another — IT professional Michael Dollar — has continued his employment, and a third — history professor David Snyder — has resigned from the university, USC spokesman Larry Thomas said.

Lawsuits are still pending against three of the men.

In addition to the task force report, there was an audit of the cases against the four men. That audit found the university followed all procedures in the handling of those cases in which a formal complaint was filed.

However, the report said there are opportunities for improvement.

“More must be done to enhance the processes associated with managing reports of sexual harassment, sexual assault and interpersonal violence,” interim USC President Harris Pastides said in a letter. “This brings us to a very important moment in our responsibility and commitment to improve. We turn now from a focus on internal review and introspection to a period of purposeful and deliberate action.”

Pastides then called for expanded training beginning in the fall for everyone attending or working for the university.

The task force recommended this include recurring annual training, as well as targeted training for staff who interact directly with those involved in cases of sexual violence, said co-chairwoman Kristen Kennedy, associate vice president of student housing.

Pastides also wants expedited hiring of a new director to head the office of Equal Opportunity Programs currently served by an interim director, as well as a separate coordinator to run the Title IX office, and the publishing of current data surrounding incidents of sexual violence and harassment.

A new “soft-landings” process for reporting abuse, which focuses on trauma support when helping a victim decide whether they wish to make a formal or informal complaint, is being developed.

"This important change addresses the intimidating and potentially re-traumatizing experience of reporting," the task force wrote.

Some other recommendations include Title IX liaisons for each school as a way to prevent instances of assault or harassment not making it to the proper channels and exit interviews at the end of each case as a way to identify problems or improvements.

Philadelphia-headquartered Cozen O’Connor, an external firm hired by USC to advise on policies and procedures surrounding federal Title IX law, will continue to aid the school and faculty as it considers changes.