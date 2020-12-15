USC students who don't get monthly COVID-19 tests face fines, suspension next spring

COLUMBIA — University of South Carolina students could be fined and suspended if they fail to get monthly COVID-19 tests the school is mandating in the spring semester.

The state's largest college is requiring monthly checks after it needed T-shirt giveaways and prize drawings at times to conduct nearly 50,000 student tests on campus since August. An unknown number of tests were conducted off campus.

USC hopes the additional testing will curb a spike expected when students return after the holiday break, just like they did as the campus reopened in the fall. The school also broke up the traditional weeklong spring break into five separate single days off during the semester.

USC did not make testing mandatory in the fall except for students living in campus housing when they first arrived on campus.

Students will receive a warning for missing their first test. They face fines of $100 and $250 for missing tests for the second and third times. They face suspension if they miss four tests.

The board approved the fines at a meeting Tuesday. No penalties were announced for faculty or staff who miss tests.

Clemson University, the state's second-largest school, has required regular testing of students.

USC students also are required to have a negative test before they come back to campus. In-person classes ended at Thanksgiving.

About 3,100 USC students tested positive at campus health sites since August. Nearly 120 staff and faculty members also were infected. The bulk of positive tests came in the first weeks of the semester. Cases slid after that but have begun ticking up in recent weeks.

About 16,000 students and staff have taken university COVID-19 tests this fall, USC health leaders have said. That represents about 45 percent of the students and staff on campus. The number is higher when adding off-campus testing.

USC had one of the nation’s worst COVID-19 outbreaks on a college campus soon after students retuned in late August, but case numbers have dropped dramatically. Contact tracing, quarantines, a citywide mask mandate and wastewater testing to find infection spikes have helped, USC leaders have said.

Still, the behavior of some students at off-campus parties and in the bar-laden Five Points entertainment district has alarmed political and community leaders. Columbia raised the fine on its mask ordinance from $25 to $100 in response to maskless students standing close together in lines to get inside Five Points bars.

USC President Bob Caslen just got over a bout with COVID-19. USC does not know where Caslen might have been infected.