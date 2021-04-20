USC seeks student, staff input on how sexual assault and harassment reports are handled

COLUMBIA — The University of South Carolina is asking students and staff for their recommendations as it grapples with how to better respond to instances of sexual violence on campus.

While the school has already formed several smaller task forces, the confidential survey announced April 20 marks the first step by the school to engage all members of the university community as USC leaders undertake a promised review of campus policy.

The review follows a number of lawsuits filed by women who say USC mishandled their reports of sexual assault and harassment at the hands of faculty and staff

The school hired Philadelphia-headquartered Cozen O’Connor, a firm that helps educational institutions improve policies and procedures surrounding federal Title IX law that prohibits discrimination based on sex in education. The firm, which has done work in more than 40 states, will conduct a review of USC's existing system and will provide training to those charged with investigating these cases when they arise.

"This engagement is designed to ensure our approach is consistent with the law, regulations and effective practices, to identify issues with our reporting, investigatory and survivor support systems, and most importantly, to improve the experience of campus community members who report sexual or gender-based harassment and violence or participate in an investigation or resolution process," USC President Bob Caslen wrote in a letter.

Those who have filed sexual assault and harassment reports in the past or who faced complaints are encouraged to share their personal experiences in the survey. Information gleaned from the survey, which will remain available online throughout the summer, will inform any possible changes at USC.

Caslen acknowledged more instances of assault or harassment could come to light as a result of the survey.

"I strongly encourage survivors and those with knowledge of harassment or abuse to come forward and report it," the president said in his letter.