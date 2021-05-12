USC President Caslen's offer to resign should have been brought to the board, trustees say

COLUMBIA — University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen's resignation offer should have been discussed among the school's entire board instead of being rejected solely by the board chairman, two trustees told The Post and Courier.

Three of four trustees reached May 12 said they only learned about Caslen's resignation offer, made after he plagiarized a portion of his commencement speech, from news reports. The president offered to leave if he had lost trust of the board.

"I was very surprised, shocked," said trustee Miles Loadholt, a former board chairman, about learning of Caslen's offer. "I don't know why the board was not consulted."

Loadholt added how the decision was made does not help a school recovering from a troubled presidential search: "I think that does hurt."

Trustees said they have reached out to USC Board Chairman Dorn Smith about his rejection of Caslen's resignation offer, which was revealed a day after the president issued an apology for plagiarizing lines from a Navy SEAL who in charge of the mission to take out terrorist leader Osama bin Laden and calling the school "the University of California" during a commencement speech.

"We needed to have a meeting on this when the fiasco happened," USC trustee Charles Williams said. "It's been several days, and I'm still waiting for us to call a meeting since this is a board decision. I keep learning this stuff at the same time like the rest of the public."

USC has not issued any word of a special meeting. The full board is not scheduled to meet again until June 25.

Smith did not return calls or text messages on May 12.

USC trustee Eddie Floyd said he thought the entire board might not need to be involved if Caslen did not submit a formal letter of resignation, but like Williams and Loadholt, he learned about the president's offer to leave from news reports.

"It may have just been conversation," Floyd said.

USC declined to answer questions on details about Caslen's resignation offer, including when it took place or whether it was delivered in a letter or verbally.

Caslen remains at USC as his No. 2, Provost Bill Tate, prepares to leave to become president at Louisiana State University.

The brouhaha over Caslen's plagiarism has angered some lawmakers, who question the board's direction.

State Sen. Dick Harpootlian, a Columbia Democrat whose district includes USC, introduced a bill May 12 to reduce the size of the board and remove all the current trustees.

A similar bill was introduced after the problematic search that led to Caslen's hiring in 2019.

The group of finalists included only one former college leader and no women. The board voted initially to not select any of the finalists. Later, accreditors scrutinized the USC board over political influence after Gov. Henry McMaster lobbied trustees to hire Caslen.

"Caslen is a symptom," Harpootlian said. "The disease is the board."

Floyd, now in his 40th year on the board, said lawmakers can do what they think is necessary. The previous effort to remake the board by lawmakers was set aside amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If they don't think we're doing a good job, then they should make changes," Floyd said.

Caslen is scheduled to speak May 15 at a recognition ceremony for the 2020 graduates whose commencement last year was canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Like the commencements last weekend, the ceremony will be held at Williams-Brice Stadium.