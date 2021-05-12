USC President Bob Caslen resigns from USC after 2 tumultuous years

COLUMBIA — University of South of Carolina President Bob Caslen has resigned as president after a plagiarism scandal.
Former USC President Harris Pastides has been named the interim president. Trustee Miles Loadholt said the board took a vote via phone on May 12 to appoint Pastides, who retired in 2019 after 11 years in office.
If that is the case, USC violated state open records laws that require public notice of meetings ahead of time.
Caslen admitted to plagiarizing lines from a Navy SEAL who in charge of the mission to take out terrorist leader Osama bin Laden during commencement addresses last weekend and called the school “the University of California."
"Trust is the most important ingredient of effective leadership, and when it is lost, it is nearly impossible to lead," Caslen said in an email to students and staff. "I believe that is the case right now between the University of South Carolina and its president. Therefore, I have submitted my resignation to the Board of Trustees this evening, May 12, and they have accepted it. This resignation is effective May 13, 2021.
"I am sorry to those I have let down. I understand the responsibilities and higher standards of senior level leadership. When those are not met, trust is lost. And when trust is lost, one is unable to lead."
This story is developing and will be updated.