USC freezing tuition again, joining other public colleges across SC

COLUMBIA — The University of South Carolina formally agreed to freeze tuition for the next academic year, the third straight year the state's largest college has kept prices the same amid ongoing complaints about rising costs and growing competition for top students.

This is the second straight tuition freeze approved by USC's board. For the 2019-20 academic year, trustees raised tuition by just under 1 percent, which at the time was the lowest amount since 1987.

Other major state colleges — including Clemson University, College of Charleston and Coastal Carolina University — also froze tuition starting next fall. They have followed the same pattern as USC, raising tuition by 1 percent or less in 2019-20 before holding prices in 2020-21.

State schools, including technical colleges, received close to $50 million from the S.C. Legislature to help prevent tuition increases.

Keeping costs from rising could help state colleges.

South Carolina schools are racing to win students more as financial support from the General Assembly dwindled over the years and the number of graduating high school seniors are expected to plateau in coming years.

For the third straight year at USC, tuition and fees for in-state students will remain $12,688. Out-of-state students will again pay $33,928 for a year.

Still, USC's tuition has tripled since 2001 with repeated annual hikes, rising at a much higher pace than the national inflation rate during that same time, which was 50 percent.

USC is coming off a year where the campus reopened after closing last spring as COVID-19 started spreading widely.

The USC system, which includes eight campuses, got help by receiving more than $85 million in federal COVID aid to cover costs and revenue shortfalls from the pandemic. Another infusion is coming in the fall.

The state's flagship college ended up with $49 million in additional revenue by the end of the year, but the athletics department needs a $46 million loan after with disrupted football and basketball seasons where attendance was limited and some games called off.

As the worst of the pandemic ends, USC is expecting a small boost in enrollment. The university's is expecting one of its largest freshmen classes ever in the fall with applications up by more than one-third from a year ago.