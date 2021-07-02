USC COVID-19 testing worker fired after reporting test site virus exposure

COLUMBIA — A COVID-19 testing worker at the University of South Carolina said she sounded the alarm about an exposure to the deadly virus for employees and hundreds coming in for testing. Days later, she was fired.

Now, the former employee has filed suit against the state’s largest university, citing retaliation and unlawful termination.

The university declined an interview, saying it does not comment on pending litigation.

Kaye Merck, an X-ray technician with 38 years experience, said in court documents that she found out Jan. 6 from co-workers that another employee at the school’s test site had tested positive for COVID-19. Though she and others had been exposed, they were not notified or told to quarantine, even after she raised the issue with a supervisor.

The exposure happened Jan. 4-5, a week before students returned to campus following winter break.

At this time, USC was requiring students to receive a negative COVID-19 test before returning to class, as it had the prior semester. The Board of Trustees also had mandated monthly testing for the remainder of the spring semester. The school threatened fines of up to $250 and suspension to anyone who failed to meet these requirements, all in an effort to avoid a surge similar to the one experienced earlier in the fall that had amounted to one of the nation’s worst COVID-19 outbreaks on a college campus.

While exact testing numbers for January are no longer available on the school’s website, at the end of April the on-campus site was testing around 350 to 450 people every three days.

By this time, Merck, who had previous experience running a testing site in Virginia, had been coordinating the school’s saliva tests and managing the student workers for four months.

After finding out about the exposure, Merck said in court documents she had asked her supervisor what to do. Her supervisor responded that she did not know and to do whatever made Merck comfortable.

Merck emailed her second level supervisor who referred her to Student Health Services.

She reported her exposure Jan. 8 and was told to quarantine until her negative results came back on Jan. 11. According to court documents, Student Health Services also asked for the names of other employees who had contact with the COVID-19 positive worker.

At noon Jan. 12, the day she returned to work, Merck was called into a meeting with her second level supervisor and told she was fired.

When she asked why, her lawyer Paul Porter told The Post and Courier, she was told volume of testing had decreased. Then the supervisor told Merck she had run a sample incorrectly.

The supervisor also told her when she went to be retested and cleared to return to work that she interrupted a “VIP testing time,” even though she said she had been invited by that site’s coordinator, according to Merck's attorney.

Merck said she never received a write-up for anything prior to her termination.

“This was all out of left field and was not raised in the termination meeting,” Porter said.

Porter said his client had liked her job at the university and wishes none of this had ever happened.

“She was very disappointed when she was fired for raising reasonable concerns about testing site employees potentially exposing test subjects and whether the University’s protocol had been followed,” Porter said.

Merck is asking a jury trial be held, court documents say. She is seeking compensation for lost wages, attorney's fees and other damages.

Merck's lawsuit joins another coronavirus-related class-action suit filed against the university. USC graduate and former Miss South Carolina Davia Bunch sued in an effort to force the university to issue tuition refunds after the virus forced the closure of all on-campus events and moved classes online in Spring 2020.

That case is still pending in Richland County.

This suit is one of about 50 COVID-19 related lawsuits filed in the Palmetto State since the start of the pandemic, according to an online tally collected by law firm Hunton Andrews Kurth.