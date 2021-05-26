USC breaks ground on $210M student housing project — largest in school's history

COLUMBIA — The University of South Carolina broke ground May 26 on the largest building project undertaken in the school's history.

The first phase of the $210 million Campus Village student housing project is expected to take two years.

When complete, the four new residential halls will house more than 1,800 students on the south end of the sprawling urban campus.

Charleston-based Greystar will build and maintain the site for the university.

The USC Board of Trustees approved the project about 17 months ago with the goal of being able to house all of its growing freshman population and a larger number of sophomores. Construction was paused amid the coronavirus pandemic and uncertainty over future revenues and enrollment numbers.

Campus Village was rebooted a couple months ago as the health crisis began to wane and the future became more certain.

The project comes as the school expects to welcome yet another record-sized freshman class, according to interim President Harris Pastides. Applications for the coming fall are up 21 percent for the school’s flagship campus.

USC’s current on-campus residential capacity is 7,337 beds, and an additional 584 beds in the university-owned 650 Lincoln apartment building. By comparison, the school enrolled 7,750 new freshmen and transfer students in fall 2020.

Work on the first phase started in March with the demolition of Cliff Apartments.

In addition to the updated living units, Campus Village will include a new dining hall, a Starbucks coffee shop and a campus safety office. As surface parking is reduced, covered over by the new buildings, shuttle services will be added to transport students to the heart of campus.

No timeline or approvals have been given to date, but Campus Village also could be further expanded in the future, with a 1,500-bed second phase replacing the adjacent Bates House and Bates West dormitories, and a 450-bed third phase to the east at the Carolina Gardens site.

Also, while Campus Village currently holds the title for the university's biggest investment, it may not reign for long.

USC is currently seeking funding from lawmakers for a new $300 million medical school campus, planned for the Capital City's BullStreet District, as the end of its lease looms at the Dorn VA Medical Center.

The state Senate put $35 million toward the relocation effort in its $10.5 billion state spending plan for 2021-22. The House is working on its response. How much USC will ultimately get from state taxes will be decided next month, when legislators return for special sessions to finalize the budget ahead of the fiscal year's July 1 start.