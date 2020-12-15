You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

USC accepts gift of $300,000 in Kiss memorabilia from James Island couple

  • Updated
John Downs records and photos.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

John Downs of James Island has been following and collecting Kiss memorabilia since he was in high school. He and his wife are donating their collection worth more than $300,000 to the University of South Carolina. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

 By Grace Beahm Alford gbeahm@postandcourier.com

COLUMBIA — It's time to rock at the University of South Carolina. 

A James Island couple, John and Margaret Downs, has donated 400 pieces of memorabilia from Kiss, including instruments played by the band and original art work from guitarist Paul Stanley, to the state's largest college.

The collection, appraised at $302,960, will become part of the library's 20th and 21st century popular music holdings, a university attorney told trustees Tuesday.

USC's board approved accepting the gift, though one trustee asked about costs to insure the memorabilia and to build protective cases.

Last year, USC accepted received 180,000 comics and books from a collector in Ohio valued at $2.5 million that includes first editions and first appearances from the Avengers, Justice League, X-Men, Iron Man, Spider-Man and the Hulk.

This story will be updated.

Follow Andy Shain on Facebook (andyshain12) and Twitter (@andyshain)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News