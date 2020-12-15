USC accepts gift of $300,000 in Kiss memorabilia from James Island couple

COLUMBIA — It's time to rock at the University of South Carolina.

A James Island couple, John and Margaret Downs, has donated 400 pieces of memorabilia from Kiss, including instruments played by the band and original art work from guitarist Paul Stanley, to the state's largest college.

The collection, appraised at $302,960, will become part of the library's 20th and 21st century popular music holdings, a university attorney told trustees Tuesday.

USC's board approved accepting the gift, though one trustee asked about costs to insure the memorabilia and to build protective cases.

Last year, USC accepted received 180,000 comics and books from a collector in Ohio valued at $2.5 million that includes first editions and first appearances from the Avengers, Justice League, X-Men, Iron Man, Spider-Man and the Hulk.

This story will be updated.