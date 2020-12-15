USC accepts gift of $300,000 in Kiss memorabilia from Charleston area couple

COLUMBIA — It's time to rock at the University of South Carolina.

A Folly Beach couple, John and Margaret Downs, has donated 400 pieces of memorabilia from Kiss, including instruments played by the band and original art work from guitarist Paul Stanley, to the state's largest college.

The collection, appraised at $302,960, will become part of the library's 20th and 21st century popular music holdings, a university attorney told trustees Tuesday. It's the school's first major rock 'n roll acquisition.

USC's board approved accepting the gift, though one trustee asked about costs to insure the memorabilia and to build protective cases.

John Downs had already donated a bass guitar from Kiss leader Gene Simmons to the Smithsonian. When he and his wife downsized their home, Downs wanted to find a spot for his collection.

"You open a door to a closet and there were 20 basses in their cases," he said.

John Downs said his Kiss memorabilia donation was inspired by a Post and Courier report about USC accepting 180,000 comics and books from a collector in Ohio valued at $2.5 million that included first editions and first appearances from the Avengers, Justice League, X-Men, Iron Man, Spider-Man and the Hulk.

A Kiss fan since 1977 who has been to more than 50 of their concerts, Downs built his collection through purchases and gifts. He thought the school would be interested more pop culture artifacts. His daughter is a music major at USC.

Downs, who runs an auto glass business, said he did not know what to expect when he reached out to the university.

"This is Kiss, bubble gum rock music," he said. "But they were like freaking out."

USC brought two moving trucks to his home to cart away his entire collection.

"I still get a little bit of jones about it," he said. "But I'm 61 and I knew I was going to need to do something with it."

The collection includes 26 guitars played by band members; concert photographs; original artwork by comic book artists; and concert memorabilia, including backstage passes.

"Students, faculty, and researchers in music, visual arts, modern history, business history, and marketing will use the Downs Collection," USC said in a statement. "This acquisition also stands to establish the University Libraries as a repository for contemporary music archives."

Downs said he has been told the Kiss instruments and other memorabilia will rotate in a case at USC's music school.

"Thousands of people will walk into the school and see it," he said.

Downs hopes his donation inspires other rock collectors and perhaps a few South Carolina-based rock musicians to donate their collections to USC.