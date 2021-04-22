You are the owner of this article.
US defense secretary, SC governor, federal judge among USC commencement speakers

COLUMBIA — Newly appointed U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III and S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster will be among the University of South Carolina's commencement speakers in May.

Other speakers include federal judge Michelle Childs, who has been touted a potential Supreme Court nominee, and S.C. House chief budget writer Murrell Smith.

Major commencement ceremonies for the more than 5,700 graduates expected to attend are being held at Williams-Brice Stadium to accommodate social distancing amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Austin, a retired four-star Army general who is the country's first African American defense secretary, will address graduates of the College of Arts and Sciences, the College of Information and Communications and the South Carolina Honors College on May 8. USC President Bob Caslen, a retired three-star Army general and former West Point superintendent, has known Austin for years. 

McMaster, a USC graduate, will address the ceremony for the business, public health and music school graduates on May 7.

Childs, a USC graduate who serves the district court of South Carolina, will speak to graduates in education, nursing, pharmacy, engineering and computing, social work school, and hospitality, retail and sport management on May 8.

Smith, a USC law graduate, will address School of Law graduates on May 7.

USC also is hosting an in-person recognition ceremony for 2020 graduates at 9:30 a.m. May 15 at Williams-Brice Stadium. Commencement last year was held virtually with the COVID-19 pandemic.

