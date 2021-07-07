Tropical Storm Elsa to bring rain, possible tornadoes into Columbia area

COLUMBIA — Richland and Lexington counties are expected to see remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa through July 8, largely in the form of heavy rains that could drop up to three inches across the region, the National Weather Service says.

That won’t be nearly enough precipitation to push the Broad, Congaree or Saluda rivers near flood stage, and Dominion Energy has no plans to lower levels at its Lake Murray Dam, a company spokesman said July 7.

Though Elsa is expected to be downgraded to a tropical depression by the time it reaches the Midalnds, forecasters are recommending loose pieces of furniture on patios be tied down and caution that some roads may be blocked due to fallen tree limbs, as wind gusts could reach up to 35 mph into the morning of July 8.

“That’s going to be an issue as people are heading into work for the morning commute,” NWS meteorologist John Quagliarello said.

As Elsa passes over the central part of South Carolina, areas in eastern Richland County could see isolated tornadoes as well, Quagliarello said.

As of 11 a.m. on July 7, Elsa was 115 miles off the coast of Jacksonville, Fla., with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.

This is a developing story.