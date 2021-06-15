Town of Lexington close to selling land near Icehouse to become new restaurant or retail

LEXINGTON — The town of Lexington is in the process of selling a land parcel to a private company in the newest addition of the town’s Project Icehouse redevelopment plan, Council Member Steve Baker announced at the town council meeting June 14.

The .2-acre lot at 103 West Main St., is part of the Icehouse Amphitheater complex and is located next to Alodia’s Cucina Italiana restaurant.

The town completed a request for proposal for the lot in October 2020 after beginning to acquire property for the redevelopment project in 2012. The proposal allows the town to determine what gets built on the property, instead of just selling the lot to a private company.

Baker, who read the announcement at the town council meeting, said the company proposes uses similar to Alodia’s.

The proposal states that while the town is open to different ideas, it envisions the property being “a new two or three story building with a restaurant, bar and or retail located on the first floor and office or residential on the second floor.”

With Lexington’s significant investment in Main Street, including the Icehouse Amphitheater, traffic improvements and a farmer's market pavilion, commercial investment has followed, with developers snatching up the few open properties that remain.

For example, the building at 101 W. Main St. that houses Alodia's recently sold for $2.4 million.

Other recent investment announcements include a biergarten called Navy on Main, planned for the former Carpet One building across the street from Alodia’s, and future redevelopment of a 3-acre parcel at 401 W. Main St., the site of a former doctor’s office.

This was the first reading of an ordinance for the sale of the town-owned property. Lexington’s Town Council will conduct a second reading at its meeting July 12. Details will be available once the contract is signed.

Jessica Holdman contributed from Columbia.