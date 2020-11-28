Tips for amateur anglers on Lake Murray: A rod, a bobber and bait is all you need

COLUMBIA — Spanning more than 140,000 acres of freshwater, Lake Murray can seem intimidating to an amateur angler.

But those who have trawled the lake for years say there are a few key tips that can help anyone catch one of the millions of fish that migrate to the lake from the Saluda River, or are stocked there by state wildlife officials.

And there’s still time to drop your lines before the weather turns. While the cold can make for bad fishing, the lake’s catch will be beefing up for winter through December — namely, by eating.

“Now is the time they’re getting fat and happy,” said Shelton Yonce, a 26-year-old member of the Midlands Bass Anglers club who has trawled the lake since he was a toddler.

A tournament fisherman, his tours of Lake Murray near Columbia typically involve a boat and a search for the largest freshwater bass he can reel in.

For the less advanced, there are other ways to angle for Lake Murray’s Big Three most popular fish: bass, catfish and crappie.

Officials with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources stress a few reminders.

For one, if you are 16 or older, you must obtain a state fishing license. An annual pass can be purchased for $10 on DNR’s website.

For those without boats, officials point to the dozens of public fishing points across the lake. That includes eight piers and five banks along the coast.

DNR also builds its own fishing hot spots, using discarded trees or other debris to create makeshift reefs. Lake Murray has 24 so-called “fish attractors,” which anglers say are all decent places to start.

But no matter where you decide to cast, use the following tips to target the lake’s most common fish.

Bass or striped bass

The most-prized catch, bass can be reeled in from just about anywhere on Lake Murray. But the shorelines are as good a bet as any. Yonce suggests keeping an eye out for topographical changes that the fish prefer, such as where a clay bank meets rock. As for bait, artificial worms work great, Yonce said. And to set up your line, all you need is a bobber positioned 3 feet above the baited hook. Even if you don’t hook a bass, the technique can also work for the lake’s smaller, bountiful bluegill or bream.

Catfish

Catfish like murky, dirty water. But they can be found in any part of the lake, particularly in spots with moving or inflows of water, Yonce said. Because the fish are bottom feeders, your line doesn’t need a bobber. Legal baitfish, like shad, can help attract them, but worms or chicken livers also work fine. More critically, because they are night feeders, Yonce said the best time to catch them is after dusk.

Crappie

These are maybe the trickiest of the lake’s most popular fish to catch. But that’s what attracts some anglers to them. Yonce said a bobber-and-hook setup, like with bass, can work. But for bait, he recommends live minnows. For a more advanced approach, Yonce said, anglers can use their rods to twitch a jig in the water, mimicking a minnow’s movements. That method doesn’t require bait.