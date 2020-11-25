Third COMET bus driver in Columbia tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA — A third bus driver for the Midlands' public transit system is in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, the authority announced on Wednesday.

COMET officials said the employee was a subcontractor and last worked on Tuesday, driving bus number 802 on the 701\75 route, which runs from downtown Columbia to the Midlands Technical College northeast campus.

The driver will self-quarantine for 14 days and be tested again before being able to return to work, and the vehicle is undergoing a "deep cleaning" that includes a disinfectant fogger, also being used in COMET's staff lounge.

In September, two COMET drivers tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting the company that services Richland and parts of Lexington and Newberry counties to offer free monthly testing to all staffers.

Buses are also equipped with plexiglass barriers between drivers and passengers to minimize the possibility of exposure.

"We believe we have done our best to reduce the possibility of spread," COMET CEO John Andoh said in a statement. "The safety of our bus operators, our riders and the public is always top of mind."

Passengers who may have been exposed can access low to no-cost testing resources. A full schedule of sites is posted on the state Department of Health and Environmental Control's website.