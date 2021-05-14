State senator asks AG Alan Wilson to intervene, block Columbia conversion therapy ban

COLUMBIA — A state lawmaker has asked S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson to intervene in Columbia's proposal to ban professional therapy that seeks to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of minors.

State Sen. Josh Kimbrell, R-Boiling Springs, introduced a bill before the General Assembly adjourned for the year that he said would override the city's ordinance.

He also sent a letter May 13 asking Wilson to consider the legality of the city rule and to sue to overturn it if the ordinance passes, citing a First Amendment violation.

Columbia Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine, who backed the ordinance that would be the first of its kind in South Carolina, said she remains confident the rule is constitutional.

Kimbrell's bill can't be taken up until the legislators reconvene for the 2022 session in January. He said in the meantime he hopes the courts will invalidate the city's ordinance if it passes.

His proposed bill would add mental health professionals to the state's right of conscience laws that protect medical providers from punishment or retaliation for objecting to a medical practice based on religious or ethical beliefs.

"If we pass this (bill), it will supersede any municipal ordinance," Kimbrell told The Post and Courier. "So yes, it's a direct response to what I think is an overreaching attack on the First Amendment by the Columbia City Council and political correctness run amok."

Robert Kittle, a spokesman for Wilson, said the attorney general's office is reviewing Kimbrell's request.

The city's ban on so-called conversion therapy passed unanimously on a first vote by the city council on May 4 and could receive final approval May 18.

Council members will first receive legal advice about the ordinance in executive session, Devine said.

The ordinance would make it illegal for licensed therapists and counselors in the city to professionally practice on those younger than 18 therapy that seeks to change someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

Violating the rule would be a civil infraction punishable by a fine up to $500.

The ordinance proposed by Devine cites mental health professionals and organizations that have discredited the practice as ineffective and harmful to mental and physical health of LGBTQ children it targets.

A federal appeals court in November 2020 struck down two similar local bans passed in Florida, siding with two therapists who brought the case who argued the rules violated free speech rights. A federal judge in 2019 threw out a lawsuit challenging Maryland's ban on the practice of conversion therapy on minors.

Devine, who is running for mayor, stood by the city's plan when asked about Kimbrell's proposal.

"In this legislative session, instead of addressing issues that residents want addressed such as increasing teacher pay and ensuring fair housing for all South Carolinians, legislators are instead focused on bills that harm South Carolinians, such as re-instituting firing squads and taking away a woman's right to choose," Devine said in a statement to The Post and Courier. "Now in the 11th hour of the legislative session, a senator who does not represent this area wants to jump in and tell Columbia what is best for our city."