Staff shortages close 3 Lex-Rich high schools after board refuses to reduce in-person days

COLUMBIA — Three Lexington-Richland District 5 high schools were closed Tuesday due to what district officials called a "sudden increase" of staff absences, a day after the school board failed to vote on a request by the superintendent to reduce the number of in-person class days as COVID-19 cases rise.
Superintendent Christina Melton suggested to trustees at a board meeting Monday that students in grades seven through 12 should return to a schedule that puts them behind desks just two days a week, down from the current four day in-person schedule that started on Nov. 9.
Melton also wanted all Lexington-Richland 5 schools to go virtual Dec. 16 through Dec. 18 to assist with contact tracing efforts before students returned from winter break.
Melton warned a spike in COVID-19 numbers quarantines could leave the district's larger schools short-handed. As of this week, 22 of the district's 23 facilities have had at least one positive case, and the number of students and faculty in quarantine have doubled in the past month as have the number of COVID-positive students, according to district data.
But the school board adjourned without voting on Melton's plan.
The state's 12th-largest district announced Tuesday that students at Chapin, Dutch Fork and Irmo high schools would learning remotely because a large number of staffers were not coming to classes. The district has five high schools.
"The decision to close school buildings to students is being made out of an abundance of caution for school safety as several schools experience a sudden increase of staff absences on Tuesday," district officials said in a statement.
An Irmo High School teacher who spoke to The Post and Courier said the call-outs on Tuesday were quickly assembled once board members refused to take action on Melton's plan.
"It started a lot of phone calls very quickly," said the teacher, who agreed to speak on the condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation. "It's hard to cast a positive light on their perception of teachers for me. Either they were unware of teachers concerns, or they did not consider them urgent or they did not consider them valid."
In a tweet on Tuesday, SC for Ed, education advocacy group that organized the 10,000-strong teacher rally at the S.C. Statehouse last year, said it backs Lexington-Richland 5 teachers.
"These educators expect the school board to follow the scientific data and guidelines to protect everyone," the organization said.
The district's 17,500 students will use Wednesday as a virtual learning day.
Soon after the school closings were announced Tuesday morning, the board called a special meeting for 4 p.m. Wednesday. An agenda wasn't immediately available.
This is a developing story.