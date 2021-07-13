Someone is stealing American flags from Lexington homes: 'There's a lot of emotion'

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Police Department is investigating seven incidents of a man stealing American flags in the Wellesley neighborhood in the town of Lexington.

Residents first noticed on June 25 that one American flag and a flagpole were missing from a home on Tolbert Street, Lexington Police Department spokesman Cameron Mortenson said.

Then six additional American flags and one decorative ladybug yard flag went missing during the early morning hours of July 11 and July 12, police said. Video footage from several homes in the neighborhood captured images of man suspected in the crimes.

"There's a lot of emotion when it comes to someone stealing American flags off peoples' homes,” Mortenson said. “And then there's confusion on why this would happen, especially since at first it would seem that maybe teenagers are involved, but then when you see that it's actually an adult that is doing it, then you wonder what the reasons are for it happening.”

The most recent incidents occurred on Ashford Street and Ashford Way, Mortenson said.

The suspect is believed to be a man with short dark hair and a full beard. The suspect was seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt, shorts, and slide sandals with socks, and he is believed to be driving a dark color Honda CRV, officials reported.

"We feel like we've got good images and good video of the person that is involved,” Mortenson said. “Hopefully someone is going to come forward that will be able to identify that person."

Mortenson said he wants residents to continue to report incidents like these, even if they happened weeks ago.

Police Chief Terrence Green and the police department ask that anyone with information calls the Lexington Police Department at (803) 359-6260. Citizens can also submit a tip to Midlands Crimestoppers.