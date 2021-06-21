Some SC lawmakers want to shut down local efforts to ban LGBTQ conversion therapy

COLUMBIA — S.C. Senate Republicans are hitting back against a first-in-the state ban on conversion therapy adopted earlier this month by the Columbia City Council, considering legislation that would allow faith-based counselors to offer care based on their beliefs.

“This is a response to oppression. This is a response to folks who preach tolerance and want to force conformity on the citizens of this state,” Josh Kimbrell, R-Spartanburg, told a Medical Affairs subcommittee June 21 about the measure he is sponsoring. “This is not an attack on anybody, this is defending an attack on people for what they believe. The South Carolina Senate did not fire the first shot here.”

Known as the Medical Ethics and Diversity Act, Kimbrell’s legislation expands a 1976 law that allows physicians to opt out of any non-emergency procedure that violates their religious beliefs by giving licensed counselors and mental health providers the same opportunity.

Columbia’s City Council on June 15 approved an ordinance, 4-3, that would levy $500 fines for licensed counselors and therapists who offer services designed to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of minors, joining 20 states and dozens of local governments nationwide that have barred the practice.

A Senate Medical Affairs subcommittee delayed action on Kimbrell’s bill June 21, but chairman Shane Martin, R-Pauline, indicated early support for it.

“I just want to make sure we get it right,” he said.

Kimbrell has been one of the most forceful opponents of Columbia’s conversion therapy law, asking Attorney General Alan Wilson in May to intervene ahead of the city’s final vote.

“It is not constitutional for a city to insert itself in trying to prescribe what can and cannot be practiced in the medical field,” Kimbrell said. “It's already a pretty breathtaking overreach on the part of the city to try and even ban a category of therapy.”

Opponents point to South Carolina’s already poor rate of mental health care access as a reason to worry about Kimbrell’s bill. Each mental health provider in America saw an average of 380 people, but in South Carolina the ratio is one to 550, and can be as high as one to 7,280 in rural areas, according to a 2021 healthcare ranking survey by the nonprofit Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

This is “a bill that will take healthcare away from any South Carolinian for who they are and frankly risk lives for a myriad of reasons,” said Phil Ford, a member of SC United for Justice and Equality.

Nowhere in Kimbrell’s bill does the phrase ‘conversion therapy’ appear, and he said that’s led to misleading news coverage about the legislation.

“If somebody wants to come out and have a mental practice that affirms LGBT youth, no one's after that, I'm not after that, that's the notion of freedom of association, freedom of expression,” Kimbrell said. “What has happened is we've seen cities try to ban anybody who disagrees with that particular viewpoint, and that's in my view an un-American principle.”