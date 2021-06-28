Second arrest made in possible gang-related shooting that killed a Lexington child

COLUMBIA — A second man was arrested in connection with the shooting death of an 11 year-old girl and wounding of another child earlier this month in what police believe was a gang-related shooting in Batesburg-Leesville.

DeCarlos Terrell Chatman, 36, turned himself in on June 26 and was charged with unlawfully possessing a handgun, an arrest warrant said.

Chatman is accused of firing multiple shots at the scene where Tashya Michelle Jay, 11, was killed, Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.

Authorities charged Quayshaun Xzander Clark, 29, on June 11 with murder, attempted murder, possessing a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm into a dwelling in connection with the shootings, Koon said.

The shooting occurred during a party on June 9 on Madera Road in Batesburg-Leesville, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said.

Multiple mobile homes and vehicles were damaged as a result of the gunfire, Koon said. A Draco semi-automatic pistol was used in the shooting, Koon said.

Jay, a fourth grade student at Batesburg-Leesville Elementary School, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

The unidentified child who was injured is a seventh grade student at Batesburg-Leesville Middle School, said Lexington County School District 3 spokeswoman Mackenzie Taylor.