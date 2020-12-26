SCDNR collects discarded Christmas trees to build artificial reefs and attract fish

COLUMBIA — Spread across the banks of Lake Murray are two dozen fishing hotspots that local anglers say are as decent a place as any to reel in the lake’s stock of bass, catfish, bream and other catch.

What some may not know is that the so-called “fish attractors” are installed by state environmental officials. And to build the artificial reefs the Department of Natural Resources relies on one natural resource in particular: discarded Christmas trees.

Every winter, DNR gathers hundreds of the used trees to refurbish the angling sites. Crews weigh the reefs down with cinder blocks, and occasionally use other items, like PVC pipe, to add to what officials describe as a makeshift aquatic habitat.

“Fish like to live in places they feel protected,” said Sarah Chaabane, DNR’s aquatic education coordinator. “An exposed shoreline might be suitable for fish, but they might need a little encouragement.”

Each habitat contains roughly 30 trees, each typically 5 feet to 8 feet tall, said Jason Bettinger, one of DNR’s fisheries coordinators. But as trees age or deteriorate, the sites must be maintained. The agency aims to collect about 400 discarded trees every holiday season, Bettinger said.

Midlands residents can contribute to the effort by disposing of their used trees at one of the several pickup locations favored by DNR. That includes St. Andrews Park in Columbia, Caughman Road Park in Hopkins and Friarsgate Park in Irmo.

Trees can also be dropped off at the S.C. State Farmers Market in West Columbia. Drop-offs at all locations are welcome after Christmas through the first week of January.

Closer to Charleston, residents can drop their trees off at the Bees Ferry Landfill in West Ashley and receive a free bag of mulch. Crews in Charleston County will also pick up discarded trees curbside Monday through Friday.

Residents throughout South Carolina should check for their tree-disposal options with their local governments.

Those locations are all part of public tree-grinding programs, where any trees not picked up by DNR are ground into mulch. The mulch is then free for pickup, available to all residents, beginning Jan. 9.

Before residents drop their trees off, officials stress a few reminders. All lights, tinsel and ornaments should be removed. And make sure your tree is not still attached to its stand.

Also, remove any string or other ties. The drop-off locations are for trees only. Greenery like natural wreaths and garlands are not welcome.