SC police chief who found Faye Swetlik's body retiring: 'He leads with his heart'

CAYCE — When asked about the most impactful moments of his 38-year police career, two children sprung into Cayce Public Safety Director Byron Snellgrove’s mind — Faye Swetlik and Carlee Folk.

Six-year-old Faye was murdered after being abducted by her neighbor in February 2020. Police found a polka-dotted boot and soup ladle with fresh dirt in a neighborhood trashcan after days of investigation, triggering another round of searching that ended when Snellgrove found her body in the woods behind her home.

Two-year-old Carlee was abducted in a carjacking hours before the one-year anniversary of when Faye went missing. Carlee was found safe, hours later.

"I don't believe in coincidences or things like that, but sometimes divine intervention will help you out a lot,” Snellgrove told The Post and Courier. “Faye didn't turn out like we wanted to, even though we did everything we could. This one, exactly a year to the day that Faye disappeared, turned out very well.”

Snellgrove, 56, announced on June 10 that he plans to retire at the end of the year.

When he became the director of Cayce’s joint police and fire department in 2016, Snellgrove promised to take care of his officers and bring the public safety department closer to the community.

Snellgrove — who is affectionately referred to as “the Chief” — made time to check in with each of his officers and make sure they had access to counselors following Faye’s death, according to Ashley Hunter, the city of Cayce spokeswoman.

The effects of the case that caught international attention lingered. Five Cayce officers choose to retire within six months of Faye’s killing.

And Snellgrove keeps a pencil-drawing of Faye, still smiling, in his office to remind him that he’s here to help the people who cannot always take care of themselves.

"Cases like that change your perspective and the way that you think about things,” Snellgrove said. “You just can't take life for granted. You have to live every day to its fullest. Tomorrow is a gift — it's not a promise.”

His emphasis on helping others was at the center of what several Cayce leaders considered his biggest accomplishment in the eastern Lexington County city of 14,000, a program called the Community Outreach Policing Services initiative.

The unit hosts events in neighborhoods and prioritizes looking out for citizens in need, Cayce Mayor Elise Partin said.

"He leads with his heart, and that's powerful, but it also means that he gives a lot of himself,” she said.

Officers keep extra teddy bears in the back of their cars to give to kids, Hunter said.

"Even if it's not their shift, if there's a domestic call or something like that and there's a child involved, they go and they sit with that child and they make sure they have that teddy bear, and that sense of comfort,” Hunter said.

Snellgrove started off as a firefighter.

Born in Charlotte and raised in Atlanta, he left college to head to Beaufort in 1983 where he volunteered at a fire station and worked in security.

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Department hired him in 1986 where he was assigned to a narcotics task force for the solicitor's office before moving to Cayce in 1990 to work at the University of South Carolina.

He joined the Cayce police in 1997 as the training and patrol commander and ran the narcotics unit at the Lexington County sheriff’s office before going back to Cayce.

Over his four decades, law enforcement has changed significantly, Snellgrove said. New technologies and body cameras make a difference, he said.

"There's much more accountability in law enforcement now,” Snellgrove said.

When he started, he said officers would respond to calls and issues without trying to solve the root cause. Now, he said, officers are trying to examine and stop a crime before it occurs.

Snellgrove will work closely with Cayce's city manager and assistant city manager to find the next public safety director to oversee about 100 firefighters and police officers. He would like the new director to join the team two to three months ahead of time to get to know the job and the people.

As Snellgrove focused intensely on understanding the Cayce community, he said he wants the next director to be charismatic and to do the same.

"You don't know what your community needs unless you actually know your community and are in your community. It's got to be somebody that's able and willing to do all that,” Snellgrove said.

He plans to relax with his family and spend time outdoors. He married his wife Nancy in 2018, and together the couple has five kids, one grandchild and another one on the way.

He and Nancy bought a house near Lake Murray that they're planning on making their fulltime home. If he’s not on the water, Snellgrove loves riding horses and motorcycles as often as possible.

"We're thrilled for him, and after his many years of service to our community, he absolutely deserves this,” Hunter said. “But selfishly, I'm a little sad to see him go. It's bittersweet."