SC mayor suspended from office after indictments on misconduct, embezzlement charges

SWANSEA — Swansea Mayor Jerald Sanders has been indicted on charges that he directed town funds to an account he controlled.

Sanders was indicted by a Lexington County grand jury on July 12 on charges of embezzlement and misconduct in office, the State Attorney General's Office said. The embezzlement charge is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison if convicted. The misconduct charge carries a prison term up to 10 years.

The mayor, pastor of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in North, was suspended from office by Gov. Henry McMaster because of the indictments. Mayor Pro-Tempore Woodrow Davis will lead the town of 900 residents about 25 miles south about Columbia.

The indictment alleges Sanders in December 2019 had checks totaling less than $10,000 written to him personally without authorization and that he cashed those checks, the Attorney General's office said. The misconduct charge, a misdemeanor, alleges Sanders wrongfully accepted town money and directed it to a bank account under his control.

Swansea was elected mayor in 2019 after nine years on Town Council. A phone message left for Sanders on July 12 was not immediately returned.

"It's not true," longtime Swansea Councilwoman Linda Butler said when reached by a reporter. She declined to comment further. She had previously told The Post and Courier she supported the mayor against allegations of financial misdeeds in his role with the town.

Alex Postic, a Columbia attorney representing Sanders, also denied the allegations against the mayor.

"We hoped that there would have been more diligence in this matter (by investigators). He's an honest and well respected guy," said Postic, who is representing Sanders with Carl Solomon. "I'm just alarmed that two councilmen are driving an investigation, a criminal investigation, because that's what it looks like."

Swansea council members Michael Luongo and Doris Simmons had recently told The Post and Courier that Sanders wrote a town check to his private charitable foundation, moved around large amounts of town funds with council approval and resisted efforts by the officials to see town financial records.

Luongo previously told The Post and Courier that he and Simmons, an accountant, found in May 2020 that Sanders had given $2,950 of town money to a private charitable organization the mayor oversees.

SLED began probing the town’s finances at some point after that, and its inquiry has included years of town financial records, Luongo told The Post and Courier last week. He declined comment July 12. Simmons did not return calls.

Sanders, when reached by The Post and Courier on July 8, told a reporter to disregard Luongo's allegations.

Swansea also has had financial audits showing problematic accounting practices.

Audit reports from 2017 to 2020 provided to The Post and Courier showed that town accounting duties have not been properly organized, leading to potential oversight issues and problems that wouldn’t be caught in a timely manner.

The town has put up roadblocks to transparency that make it difficult for residents to follow public business.

Swansea’s town website was down for months. A post on the town’s Facebook page July 3 said the new website had been completed and thanked visitors for their patience.

Links to basic information such as meeting agendas, minutes and financial audits were still broken and directed visitors to an error page.

Kailey Cota and Andy Shain contributed from Columbia.